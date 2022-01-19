Star Trek: Discovery renewed for season 5, Picard season 2 starting March 2022

There’s plenty of Star Trek coming in the near future. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed on streaming service Paramount Plus for season 5, as has another spin-off sci-fi series, and we have a release date for Star Trek: Picard season 2.

Paramount made the wave of announcements at once, ahead of Discovery season 4 returning in February. Picard season 2 will premiere on March 3, with the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starting on May 5. Strange New Worlds has already been greenlit for another season, along with animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is returning this summer.

The strategy is to keep all Trek on a conveyer belt for Thursday evenings. As it stands, Discovery through Picard and Strange New Worlds will mean we’re getting a new episode from some corner of the universe every week from spring through to summer, starting on February 10 with the backhalf of Discovery’s current season. The pre-emptive renewals mean we can expect this pattern going into 2023 and beyond as well, keeping us boldly going where nobody has gone before.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, we’re keeping our word,” Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

This is all well and good, but UK viewers don’t have the centralised Trek experience of their US comrades due to Paramount Plus not being available here yet. Discovery is now on Pluto TV, Picard is available through Amazon Prime, and the older series are all on Netflix.

Sky announced that Paramount Plus is coming here sometime in 2022, but we’ve no release window just yet. Watch this space. You can sign up for Paramount Plus here. Check out everything we know about the Halo TV series, for another exciting Paramount project.