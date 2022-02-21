Patrick Stewart suggests Doctor Strange 2 cameo is an impersonator

Among the teases in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, none had people talking more than what appears to be Patrick Stewart, reprising his X-Men role of Professor X. Stewart has responded to all the MCU chatter, by essentially saying it could be anyone.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment has someone say they’re going to show Doctor Strange “the truth”, over footage that indicates the presence of Marvel’s Illuminati, a group that watches over the multiverse. Professor Charles Xavier is a member in the comics, along with Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Reed Richards, and Doctor Strange. All except Professor X have already been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or are heavily rumoured to be part of Phase 4. Convenient, no?

Stewart doesn’t want anyone getting ahead of themselves. “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” he told ComicBook. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.” This is one hell of an imitation if it is, but this Disney and Marvel, so who knows.

Stewart is doing the rounds at the moment on the back of Star Trek: Picard season 2. His headline sci-fi series returns on streaming service Paramount Plus on March 3, 2022, and he’s bringing some old friends, like John DeLancie’s Q, who made an appearance in the trailer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wouldn’t be the first inter-franchise foray of the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home has not one for three spider-people, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to sling webs alongside Tom Holland.

Could we really see Professor X, and Reed Richards, in the MCU, heralding the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the franchise? We won’t get our hopes up too high. That said, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theatres May 6, 2022, so there isn’t long to wait in any case.