What is Irumodic Syndrome in Star Trek? This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 6.

In the latest episode of Star Trek Picard season 3, audiences will have heard the term ‘Irumodic Syndrome’ in relation to Jack Crusher and his mysterious visions. If you’ve seen plenty of Star Trek before, you’ll know Irumodic Syndrome isn’t anything new. But what is Irumodic Syndrome, and does Jack Crusher have it?

What is Irumodic Syndrome?

Irumodic Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder which results in the collapse of the synaptic pathways in the brain. This leads to general confusion, a muddled memory, visions, and other delusions, and can result in death. Though incurable, it is treatable with a medication called peridaxon which significantly relieves symptoms.

Jean-Luc Picard was diagnosed with Irumodic Syndrome while captain of the Enterprise-D, and in an alternate timeline would go on to cause him great distress and confusion, as seen in the final TNG episode ‘All Good Things…’ However, this timeline never came to pass.

Despite that, in Star Trek Picard season 1, Jean-Luc Picard was killed by his Irumodic Syndrome. However, his consciousness was subsequently transferred to an artificial body, meaning Jean-Luc could continue his life.

Does Jack Crusher have Irumodic Syndrome?

In Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 6, Jack Crusher is diagnosed with Irumodic Syndrome after he shares that he has been having violent visions. However, this could be a mis-diagnosis as the nature of his visions (and the words he is hearing) suggest something far more sinister.

Despite the fact that Irumodic Syndrome has a genetic competent (and therefore that Jack Crusher could have inherited it from his father) it seems that Jack Crusher’s symptoms are not aligned with the condition. In fact, his visions seem to suggest that he is actually a Changeling being called back to the Great Link.

That has not been confirmed and is only speculation, but it does seem like Jack Crusher’s experience can’t simply be explained away by the same condition that afflicted his father.

That’s it on Irumodic Syndrome for now. For more on Star Trek Picard, learn about the Star Trek characters including Captain Shaw of the USS Titan, Vadic of the Shrike, Moriarty, Ro Laren, and Krinn. Or, find out what we know about the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date.