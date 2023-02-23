Who is Vadic Star Trek Picard season 3? Star Trek Picard season 3 is here, and it’s packed full of dark mystery and intrigue befitting of the final adventure for the TNG crew.

At the centre of all that is the new Star Trek character Vadic. Everyone loves a good antagonist, and she’s come in as a big threat in the new Star Trek series after announcing herself officially in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 2. But who is Vadic, and what do we know about her? Here’s everything we’ve got so far.

Who is Vadic in Star Trek Picard season 3?

Vadic is one of the major villains in Star Trek Picard season 3. She first shows up as the commander of her ship, the Shrike, which intercepts and attacks the Eleos on a mission to abduct Jack Crusher.

When the USS Titan turns up, she gives the Star Trek starship an ultimatum: hand over Jack Crusher or be destroyed. She tells Picard and Captain Shaw that she’s a bounty hunter, and that Jack Crusher is wanted for crimes committed across the galaxy.

But that just appears to be a guise, and in reality she wants Jack Crusher for more mysterious reasons. In fact, there are lots of mysteries around Vadic. We don’t yet know if she’s human (though she does appear to be), her motivations, or if she’s working alone or as part of a group. Lots will be revealed, and we’ll keep you up to date here.

Who plays Vadic in Star Trek Picard season 3?

Amanda Plummer plays Vadic in Star Trek Picard season 3. She is the daughter of the late Christopher Plummer, the legendary actor who starred in The Sound of Music, Knives Out, and of course Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Amanda Plummer has herself had a prolific career, starring in Pulp Fiction (one of the best movies of all time) as well as TV series like Hannibal and Ratched.

