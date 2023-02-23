Is Jack Crusher Jean-Luc’s son – Star Trek Picard season 3

Is Jack Crusher Picard’s son? From his British accent to his love for Beverly Crusher, there’s something very familiar about Jack Crusher.

Highlighted by Star Trek captain Riker, it seems that the young man could be Admiral Picard’s son in the new Star Trek series. Certainly, that’s what it seems like so far and even with their limited screen time together, the two seem to share some unspoken bond. But nothing’s been explicitly confirmed yet, so is Jack Crusher really Picard’s son?

Is Jack Crusher Picard’s son?

It has all but been confirmed that Jack Crusher is indeed Picard’s son. When Beverly Crusher comes to the bridge and locks eyes with Picard, she gives him a look that seems to say it all. This is clearly what the show wants the audience to believe, so unless it’s setting up some big twist we can be confident that Jack Crusher’s father is Jean-Luc Picard.

Of course, after Star Trek Picard episode 2 highlighted the similarities between the two Star Trek characters, Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 3 will be expected go give proper confirmation now that Beverly’s awake, and answers to some major questions. When did Picard and Beverly conceive? Why did she hide it from him? Why does he have a British accent? Is he linked to why she cut herself off from the TNG crew?

Let's hope we get the answers.