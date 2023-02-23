The Shrike explained – Vadic’s ship in Star Trek Picard season 3

What do we know about the Shrike in Star Trek Picard season 3? Vadic’s ship, the Shrike, got the spotlight shone on it in the latest episode of Star Trek Picard.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 2 saw the Shrike face down the USS Titan with an impressive display of strength. It also unveiled Vadic as the main villain of the Star Trek series, and threat of her with the Shrike means that Jean-Luc Picard (and the rest of the TNG crew undoubtedly) are in some serious trouble. So it’s worth getting to know Vadic’s ship the Shrike, and here’s everything we’ve got about the new ship.

What type of ship is the Shrike?

We don’t know what type of ship the Shrike is, what class it is, or really where it’s come from. It has a very identifiable spiky design, making it distinct from a Klingon ship, a Romulan ship, or definitely a Starfleet Star Trek starship. All we know so far is that it’s commanded by Vadic, and has the capability to out-muscle the USS Titan.

You can get a little look at it in the Star Trek Picard season 3 trailer, where you can see for yourself that it’s an entirely different beast.

What weapons does the Shrike have?

The Shrike has a terrifying and intimidating array of weapons. The USS Titan scans the ship and discovers that it’s armed with almost every weapon under the sun. In short, it’s a war ship with the means of easily taking out Captain Shaw‘s USS Titan if they fought one and one.

However, so far it’s the tractor beam weapon that the Shrike has that stands out. In Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 2 the Shrike uses its tractor beam weapon to throw Crusher’s Eleos into the Titan. It could have further special weapons up its sleeve too, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

