Star Trek Generations cameo in Picard season 3 was pure coincidence

Star Trek is a funny old franchise, with tendrils snaking so far back through history that it seems just about everybody has popped up as a Star Trek character in the sci-fi series at some point. Coupled with a fan community that has never forgotten a frame of adventures from the many Star Trek series and Star Trek movies, you have the potential for fun.

And on that note, a surprise cameo in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 3 seems to have happened completely by accident. With such a huge Star Trek timeline to keep straight, it’s easy for those making the TV series to miss things. Rest assured, though, eagle-eyed fans will spot every detail.

Star Trek Picard season 3 featured an appearance by the actor Thomas Dekker as Titus Rikker, but he also showed up in 1994 science fiction movie Star Trek Generations as a child star.

In that ‘90s movie, he appeared in visions plaguing Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard as his son, which is very interesting given the current story around Jack Crusher in Picard season 3.

However, Picard showrunner Terry Matalas told Digital Spy that nobody thought about that connection when casting Dekker. “No, he just auditioned for the role and he’s fantastic. It didn’t actually dawn on us until we were shooting that that was the case, that [Dekker] had been […] part of it before. But wow, is he good in that scene? Yeah. Like he’s so good.”

Coincidence or otherwise, Dekker’s cameo in episode 3 – which ultimately leads to a Changeling reveal – is a neat thing for the most dedicated fans to spot.

