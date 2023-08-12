We’re sorry, but there’s even more bad news about Star Trek 4

Star Trek fans are a bit spoiled for choice right now. On the small screen, Star Trek is in tremendous health, with several Star Trek series delivering the goods in the last few years. But it has been a long time since there has been a new addition to the list of Star Trek movies in order, and the wait continues.

Star Trek Beyond arrived way back in 2016, and we’ve since faced seven years of deafening silence about new movies, despite our hopes for a Star Trek 4 release date. Courtesy of Spock actor Zachary Quinto, we’ve now got another bitter pill to swallow.

At the 57-Year Mission event in Las Vegas (via TrekMovie), Quinto said there are numerous factors getting in the way of a return to the Kelvin timeline for his particular Star Trek cast after their best movies.

Quinto said: “I think there’s a lot of other stuff, creative things. It’s complicated. The fact that anything good gets made is kind of miracle. I think it’s about different people having different agendas and ideas about what it will be. And I don’t know if and when it will happen… And if it coalesces again and we come back and we’re able to do it, wonderful. If not, we had a great run.”

The actor did make it clear that he thinks the proliferation of some of the best TV series in Star Trek history has little to do with the delay and, if anything, it makes another movie even more likely.

Trek fans had a lot to get excited about at this particular event, with Strange New Worlds cast member Ethan Peck joining Quinto for a meeting of the Spocks. This provided a heart-warming moment for those in attendance.

Quinto said: “To be able to share the stage with the person to whom I am now passing the mantle to in a lot of ways, who is engaging you all in these stories from the perspective of this character now into the future. It’s really exciting. It’s really gratifying. You all are really a truly wonderful fan base. And I feel heartened and just optimistic.”

It’s a lovely speech from Quinto and a reminder of Star Trek’s ability to bend itself into new shapes for new formats, most recently with the likes of Strange New Worlds season 2, Picard season 3, and plenty more on Paramount Plus.

