Spy x Family season 2 release date speculation, trailer, and more

When is the Spy x Family season 2 release date? Based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family has hooked anime fans since releasing in 2022. Telling the story of Agent Twilight, who establishes the fake Forger family for a mission, we have laughed, gasped, and are already begging for more spy-related antics.

From dangerous missions to hilarious family interactions, Spy x Family is one of the best feel-good anime series you can watch. Who would have thought that an agent, deadly assassin, and telepath would become our new favourite TV family? However, on top of all the likeable anime characters, Twilight (aka Loid Forger) still needs to save the world. Luckily, fans will be heading back to Eden Academy as Spy x Family season 2 has been confirmed.

But, despite the good news, you may still be wondering what exactly will happen to the Forger family. Will Twilight be able to maintain peace between rival nations Westalis and Ostania? Well, The Digital Fix has gathered its own intel and is ready to break down the details. From the Spy x Family season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more – here is everything you need to know about the hit TV series.

Spy x Family season 2 release date speculation

Sorry for all you Forger family followers! Currently, there is no Spy x Family season 2 release date (heart-breaking, we know). However, you can rest easy knowing that a new chapter will be on its way this year.

Crunchyroll revealed in December 2022 that Spy x Family is slated to return to our small screens in 2023. This exciting news only continues as Spy x Family season 2 will also be accompanied by a new anime movie. So, there is lots to look forward to!

If we were to estimate a timeline for a set release date, Spy x Family’s first season came six months after its announcement. Season 1 was first announced in October 2021, before releasing in April 2022. With that in mind, Spy x Family season 2 will likely release in June 2023. Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest details.

Is there a Spy x Family season 2 trailer?

Hold onto your fedoras because Crunchyroll released the first Spy x Family season 2 trailer in December 2022! While it is more of a light teaser than a full traditional season taster, there is still plenty in the video to be excited about.

Judging from the teaser, we have tons to look forward to, from potential romantic moments, danger, and even a new movie to accompany the comedy series’ next chapter.

In the clip, we see 2D drawings of Loid asking Yor on a date, and the trio boarding a yacht for what looks like their next mission. Anya ends the teaser asking to go on a “family trip” to the theatre – officially revealing not only the Spy x Family season 2 confirmation but also the franchise’s first animated movie. Talk about exciting!

Spy x Family season 2 plot

Currently, there is no official synopsis for the Spy x Family season 2 plot. However, since season 1 of the animated series covered around 37 chapters of the manga, season 2’s story will likely adapt chapters 38 and upwards.

While it is unclear which chapters of the manga will be adapted for the next season, we will undoubtedly see Anya and the rest of the Forger family trying to save the world and get more Stella Stars in season 2. After all, agent Twilight still needs to spy on Donovan Desmond, the leader of the National Unity Party. Peace between Westalis and Ostania is still at risk!

In season 1, we saw that Loid did finally meet his target Donovan Desmond after 20-plus episodes of managing his new family. However, he fails to gather enough intel, meaning he needs to get close to Donovan once again in the next chapter of the show.

This means Anya still has to get closer to Donovan’s son Damian and try to excel in her classes to rack up those stars. So get ready for more adorable interactions between the kids as Anya works to make her father proud while Damian tries to hide his crush on his pink-haired rival.

Depending on what chapters will be adapted in the next season, we may also get to see agent Twilight’s origin story in Spy x Family season 2. In chapter 62 of the manga, we saw Twilight’s childhood as a soldier and then his later years in war before he was recruited by Military Intelligence.

There is also a side story in the manga where the dog Bond goes on a date with another pooch called Coco – and yeah, I want to see that moment on the small screen come Season 2, as well! (Who wouldn’t?)

The Spy x Family manga is currently ongoing and has plenty of side stories as well as chapters to fill season 2. We will let you know as soon as we get more info about what the story of the Forger family’s next outing looks like.

Spy x Family season 2 cast

We will be seeing a lot of returning talent when it comes to the Spy x Family season 2 cast list. The original voice actors (both for the Japanese version and the English dubbed version) will be coming back for the next season of the anime.

This means that Takuya Eguchi and Alex Organ will be voicing Loid again. Saori Hayami and Natalie Van Sistine will be returning as Yor. And finally, Atsumi Tanezaki and Megan Shipman will be back as everyone’s favourite telepath, Anya.

Here is the list of the Spy x Family season 2 cast:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya

Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger

Saori Hayami as Yor Forger

Natsumi Fujiwara as Damian Desmond

Ayane Sakura as Fiona Frost

Emiri Katou as Becky Blackbell

Kenshô Ono as Yuri Briar

Yūko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood

Hana Sato as Emile Elman

More characters are likely to pop up as season 2 progresses, with anime villains, classmates, and allies coming into the fold. So, watch this space as the cast list above grows.

Where can I watch Spy x Family season 2?

Just like season 1, you will be able to watch Spy x Family season 2 on Crunchyroll and Hulu once it releases.

Crunchyroll having the series is guaranteed as they have the distribution rights for the show outside of Asia. So, start renewing those subscriptions, friends! Crunchyroll’s fan membership costs £4.99/$7.99 per month, while the Mega fan tier costs £5.99/$9.99 per month.

The streaming service also has all of season 1’s episodes for you to enjoy. So what are you waiting for? It is time to dive into the world of feel-good espionage.

