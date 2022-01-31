How to watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye – can I stream Andrew Garfield’s new movie?

How can you watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye? The biopic, directed by Michael Showalter, marks a departure from his previous work, as he is largely known for his work directing comedy movies such as Wet Hot American Summer.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a dramatised retelling of the rise and fall of controversial televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield) during the backdrop of the AIDs crisis in America. The movie debuted at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and is based on a documentary of the same name.

Produced by Searchlight Pictures, The Eyes of Tammy Faye explores the true story behind Faye’s relationship with first husband Jim Bakker. The pair, who were devout Christians, became prominent televangelists throughout the 70s and 80s. However, their media empire came crashing down after Bakker was found to have committed several counts of fraud. Despite Bakker’s crimes and subsequent imprisonment in 1989, Faye became a much-beloved public figure due to the compassion she exhibited during AIDs patients and the LGBTQ+ community during a time where it was heavily stigmatised to do so.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE?

While The Eyes of Tammy Faye hit US theatres in September 2021, UK film enthusiasts hoping to watch the drama movie in the cinema have to wait until 4 February 2022 for its theatrical release.

As reported by Radio Times, the movie may have a delayed international release in order to make it an awards season contender. Given that the 2022 Oscars is set to happen on March 27, it makes sense for the film to be released in February because, according to the Radio Times, this is often done by production companies in order to generate buzz around the movie.

CAN I STREAM THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE?

The good news is that because the movie was released so early in the US, it is already available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray in the UK. For those based in the US, the movie is available to watch on a number of streaming services, like HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

However, for UK audiences, the film does not appear to be available to stream on these platforms just yet, although it is very likely that they will be in the future.

