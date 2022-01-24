Spider-Man: No Way Home now the sixth highest grossing movie ever

Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung into the record books, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie ever. At the time of writing, the third MCU led Spidey action movie has brought in an incredible $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office so far.

That means the Wallcrawler’s knocked Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) into seventh place. Unfortunately, this is probably the end of the line (or should that be web) for Spidey’s record-breaking. The top five movies (Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War) all brought in more than $2 billion, and we doubt Spidey’s got the legs to bring them down.

Still No Way Home has performed incredibly at the box office. There were concerns that the Omicron Covid-19 variant may keep people away from the cinema, but those fears turned out to be unfounded. In the United States and Canada, Spider-Man: No Way Home made $121.85 million on just its first day, and it’s become the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever.

Few films have been as anticipated as No Way Home. On the day No Way Home tickets went live, it crashed several cinema websites and managed to outsell the 24-hour ticket sales of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Part of this was down to the rumoured (and eventually confirmed cameos) from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield plus the returning Spider-Man villains. Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is in cinemas now.