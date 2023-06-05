14-year-old genius animated the best scene in Across the Spider-Verse

Across the Spider-Verse has finally hit theatres and has already established itself as one of the best movies of 2023. However, there is more to be impressed about in this Spider-Man outing than you’d initially guess. It looks like Miles Morales isn’t the only talented teen in the new movie – the flick showcased the work of a 14-year-old genius too.

For some Spider-Man movie fans, the name Preston Mutanga may be familiar. The teen famously made the viral fan-made trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse using LEGO. However, his work didn’t stop at the teaser. If you pay attention to the credits after the Across the Spider-Verse ending, you’ll see his name pop up on the big screen.

That is right! It turns out that Mutanga animated the LEGO sections in the superhero movie too.

Fans made the startling realization of Mutanga’s involvement over Twitter after a User asked for clarification on the matter. I mean, it does seem a bit far-fetched that a 14-year-old would be involved in one of the biggest films of the year, right?

However, Mutanga’s involvement is very much real. In fact, Michael Lasker, the Visual Effects Supervisor on Across the Spider-Verse, took to social media to confirm the young man’s work. So there you have it, folks, a 14-year-old animation prodigy is to thank for all the LEGO contributions seen in the action movie.

Who knows, maybe this is the start of Mutanga’s animation career, and we’ll get a new LEGO movie with Spider-Man as the main character (fingers crossed). While we dream and hope for a future LEGO Batman and LEGO Spider-Man movie, fans can now watch Across the Spider-Verse in cinemas now.

For more information on the web-slinging flick, you can read our Across the Spider-Verse review and our guide on everything we know about Spider-Verse 3. We also have the rundown on the entire Spider-Verse 2 cast, and everyone who dies in Across the Spider-Verse as well if you fancy some spoilers.