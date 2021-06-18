Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date, cast and everything else we know

Sometimes you just gotta go fast, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is already racing to the cinemas. But when will this speedy sequel actually come out? Since Sonic topped the box office back in 2020, we all knew that a sequel would be on its way, and after some heavy surveillance that would put even Dr Robotnik to shame, we’ve managed to round up a ton of information about the upcoming film.

Based on the beloved SEGA videogame character Sonic is hands down the world’s most famous hedgehog. His 2020 movie ranked in the three highest-grossing films in the year of its release. Sure there may have been a pandemic that could have helped its ranking, but you can’t deny that Sonic is still one of the best and most enjoyable videogame adaptations to hit the big screen yet. Talks of a sequel started popping up back in April 2020, but even though it’s a known fact that a new film is on its way, it’s been hard to get any solid details about the next entry to the Sonic cinematic universe… that is until now.

Buckle in boys, gals, and all you other hedgehog pals, because we here at The Digital Fix are ready to take you through it all. In this article, we’ve got everything you need to know about the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2. From its release date, zany cast, to the sleuthing done on whether Knuckles will be making an appearance, the information can be found here. So sit back, grab your chaos emeralds, and enjoy.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s release date?

The good news is that we have a solid release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with no delays or bumpy production mishaps in sight. Back in May, Paramount Pictures let fans know that the movie will be coming to the big screen on April 8 2022. This date applies to both the UK and the US, and hopefully, it stays on track.

It has been known for some time that the film has two confirmed shooting locations, Vancouver and Hawaii. On May 13, it was publicly announced that filming in Vancouver had finished, with director Jeff Fowler tweeting, “That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city… so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert… EPIC!),”

That’s right, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to cinemas at superspeed, and with its filming flying by, we can look forward to seeing the character return next year. Along with the release date, (as previously mentioned) original director Jeff Fowler will be back to head the sequel, and Tyson Hesse, the artist who redesigned (or should we say fixed) Sonic after that terrifying first trailer, will also be returning to work on the production.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about?

Thanks to a leak from the United States Copyright Office, we actually know a lot about the story for the upcoming Sonic film; in fact, we even have a plot summary. The film will follow directly from where the first movie left off, with Sonic living on earth with his new friends following his triumph over the evil scientist Dr Robotnik, who is now trapped in another dimension. However, you can’t keep a devious genius down. In true sequel fashion, things start going wrong, and Sonic must save the world once again.

The leaked synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from the Copyright Office is: “After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Yep, you read right, Knuckles is making an appearance, and it seems like Tails will be getting more screen time in this film as well. The reference to the emerald that both Knuckles and Dr Robotnik are looking for likely draws from the Sega games, and many are speculating that the upcoming plot refers to the Master Emerald specifically. It would make sense as the god crafted crystal, that first appeared in the Sonic 3 & Knuckles videogame, is guarded by the Echidna clan, explaining everyone’s favourite red Echidna’s potential addition to the film’s line-up.

Here’s a look at the #SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter present as well. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVy — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails’ Channel (@TailsChannel) April 20, 2021

Set photos have also confirmed the plot leak, showing the cast working on location and even a Knuckles stand-in dummy being used during filming. So even though Paramount hasn’t officially released the synopsis, and if for some strange reason you don’t trust legal government bodies, don’t worry because we are 99% sure that Knuckles is going to be in the sequel.

Who’s cast in it?

Thankfully Jim Carrey is set to return as Dr Robotnik, and we can all look forward to the classic voice of Ben Schwartz coming back as Sonic. In fact, it seems that the majority of the original film’s main cast will be coming back for the sequel.

Here is the confirmed cast so far:

Jim Carrey (as Dr. Ivo Robotnik)

Ben Schwartz (as the voice of Sonic)

James Marsden (as Tom)

Tika Sumpter ( as Maddie)

Natasha Rothwell ( as Rachel)

Antwan Eilish (as Nick)

Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore confirmed via Instagram that he is also cast in the film; however, no other details were shared about his role. In the Instagram post, the star shared a picture of him posing with Marsden, Sumpter, and Rothwell.

His caption nodded to his co-stars, and confirmed his involvement with the production saying, “ Your boy is excited to be part of the Sonic 2 cast”. It’s all very mysterious, but due to his physical presence on set, he is most likely playing a human instead of voicing a colourful anamorphic animal.

Another big question is who is going to voice Tails? Remember how the first Sonic film had two post-credit scenes? Well, the second one showed Tails, and was voiced by Colleen O’ Shagughnessey, the current voice actor for the character in the videogames. However, it is unclear if she will be taking the role in the sequel. After confirming that she wouldn’t be voicing tails in Sonic Prime (the upcoming Netflix series) back in February, the actor tweeted, “ Tails and I aren’t finished yet.”

Tails and I aren’t finished, yet. 😊 — Colleen O’Shaughnessey (@VOColleen) February 26, 2021

This could be just our wishful thinking, but it could also be a sign that her vocal talents will bring Tails to life once again for the silver screen. Either way, as we all sit patiently and wait for the day they announce Knuckles’, and Tails’ voice actors, one thing is certain Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is getting ready to try and pass the original in the race for the best videogame movie to hit Hollywood yet.

