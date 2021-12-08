Sonic the Hedgehog 2 confirms long-time Tails voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey for cast

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set for release in April 2022 and casting news is still rolling in. After the delightful surprise that was the news that Idris Elba would be voicing Knuckles, we have now had confirmation that Tails will indeed be voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

Remember how the first Sonic film had two post-credit scenes? Well, the second one showed Tails being voiced by O’ Shaughnessey, the current voice actor for the character in the videogames. However, this was no guarantee that Tails was in the sequels, or who he would be voiced by.

Well, we can wonder no more because O’Shaughnessey has tweeted to confirm that she is in the speedy sequel. A leaked synopsis for the film tells us that; “After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is ready for more freedom, and Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) agree to leave him home while they go on vacation.”

You will remember that, much like Dave and the chipmunks, Sheriff Tom reluctantly became a father-like figure to Sonic in the first movie.

The synopsis continues; “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations.”

“Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (who we now know will be voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

You can see Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s tweet here;

Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y’all to see him on the big screen. — Colleen O’Shaughnessey (@VOColleen) December 7, 2021

The reference to the emerald that both Knuckles and Dr Robotnik are looking for likely draws from the Sega games, and many are speculating that the upcoming plot refers to the Master Emerald specifically.

It would make sense as the god-crafted crystal, that first appeared in the Sonic 3 & Knuckles videogame, is guarded by the Echidna clan, explaining everyone’s favourite red Echidna’s addition to the film’s line-up.

Although we want to super-speed our way to April, so we can see the sequel, we still have a few months to wait. We here at The Digital Fix will bring you updates as we get them. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best family movies.