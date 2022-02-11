Hocus Pocus 2 release date, trailer, cast and more

When will Hocus Pocus 2 be released? I put a spell on you… and now you’re reading this article! Fantasy movie Hocus Pocus became a cult classic after it was released nearly 29(!) years ago in 1993, becoming a staple for many Halloween movie nights. The original 90’s movie took place in Salem, Massachusetts, with new kid in town Max Dennison inadvertently bringing the children-hunting Sanderson Sisters back to life 300 years after they were executed by lighting the Candle of Black Flame.

With their pesky habit of devouring children’s souls to stay young, the witches were ultimately taken down, but after a long road to production, the sequel was finally announced in October 2019, with new snippets of information being released since then. While the Sanderson Sisters will be reprising their roles, it looks like there will be a new gang of children to terrorise this time round.

It also sounds like the sequel will contain flashback scenes because child actresses have been cast as young versions of the Sanderson Sisters and the filming locations have included historic buildings and 1600s-era sets being built. As we inch closer and closer to the highly-anticipated sequel’s release date, here’s everything you need to know about Hocus Pocus 2, including its release date, trailer, cast and plot.

WHEN IS THE HOCUS POCUS 2 RELEASE DATE?

We’ve known for a while that the comedy movie was on track for a 2022 release date, but upon wrapping filming in January 2022, Adam Shankman, who is producing this film after originally directing the first, revealed in an Instagram post that Hocus Pocus 2 would be dropping on Halloween 2022.

So, that’s Halloween movie night sorted!

IS THERE A HOCUS POCUS 2 TRAILER?

A full trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 hasn’t been released yet. However, on Halloween 2021, Disney did release a brief teaser of the Black flame candle being lit once again (do they ever learn?), while music from the original movie played in the background.

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.

Then, in November 2021, we got a sneak peek of the trio back in costume and looking scary as ever.

With the spooky kid’s movie scheduled for a Halloween 2022 release, we can expect more trailers, first looks and clips to come in the next few months.

WHAT IS THE HOCUS POCUS 2 PLOT?

Not much is known about the specific plot of the family-friendly horror movie yet.

In a November 2021 press release, Disney gave a broad overview of the plot, which goes as follows, “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practising witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”

The three high school students in question are Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzie (Belissa Escobedo). Presumably, they’ll play a similar role to the Dennison siblings and Allison, who were the three youngsters who got entangled with the witches the first time around.

While Adam Shankman is unable to return as director because of his work on Disney Plus’ upcoming Enchanted sequel, he will still be involved as a producer. Viewers needn’t be “disenchanted” by his replacement, with Anne Fletcher, who has previously worked on romance movies like 27 Dresses, taking on directing responsibilities for this Disney movie.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Fletcher said, “This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Midler also previously said in an interview with People magazine that the script for the anticipated sequel looked “pretty great,” so we have high hopes!

WHO ARE THE HOCUS POCUS 2 CAST?

It wouldn’t be Hocus Pocus without the Sanderson Sisters, with Disney Plus announcing in May 2021 that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy would be reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah (creative name) and Mary Sanderson as they wreak havoc on the modern world. Also returning is Doug Jones as Winnie’s ex-boyfriend Billy Butcherson — who was unfortunately zombie-fied when Winnie caught him cheating.

Apart from these returns, there is a host of new talent set to come in this spooky movie, with Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo taking on central roles as Becca, Cassie and Izzie — three high school students who are tasked with taking down Salem’s spellbinding witches.

Other new cast members announced by Disney Plus include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen. Their roles are not yet known.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to drop on Disney Plus on All Hallows Eve 2022, but in the meantime, you can watch the original 1993 movie on the streaming service!