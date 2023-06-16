One of the best sports anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll

Long before the new movie The First Slam Dunk became a smash hit sensation, anime fans were treated to one of the best anime series of all time with the classic show Slam Dunk. Airing between 1993 and 1996, Slam Dunk released 101 episodes over three seasons, and it’s now all available on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Slam Dunk follows Sakuragi Hanamichi as he joins the Shohoku High School basketball team in order to impress a girl, Haruko. While he starts out as a total novice, Hanamichi soon discovers that he isn’t just any ordinary basketball player. There are some truly awesome episodes within the show, including Win or Lose, which cement it as a stone cold classic within the genre and one of the defining sports animes.

Slam Dunk was followed up in 2022 with arguably the best anime movie of the year in The First Slam Dunk. The new movie became a sensation, winning copious awards and pulling in huge numbers at the box office.

The First Slam Dunk isn’t really a direct sequel or prequel to Slam Dunk as it makes some changes which deviate it from the series. However, it’s still an absolute must-watch for anyone who loved the show.

Now that Slam Dunk is on Crunchyroll in its entirety, you have absolutely no excuse not to go back and revisit the shounen anime – or watch it for the first time. Crunchyroll is the streaming service which hosts plenty of the best new anime shows, while also having classics like in its back pocket too.

You can currently watch Demon Slayer season 3 on Crunchyroll, as well as the likes of Hunter x Hunter and Attack on Titan which will be returning with its final episode soon.

For more on these anime series, check out our guide on when to expect the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date, and find out how Tanjiro got his scar in Demon Slayer, as well as our explainer on the Hunter x Hunter season 7 release date. You can also take a look at our complete rundown of how many One Piece episodes there are. Spoilers, lots.