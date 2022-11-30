Hunter x Hunter season 7 release date speculation, plot, and more

What is the Hunter x Hunter season 7 release date? Since 1998, Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga has garnered a dedicated fanbase, so much so that not one but two anime series have adapted the story.

The first started in 1999, and ran for four seasons before coming to a close. Then, in 2011, Madhouse rebooted the whole thing for another animated series that’s since become widely beloved, adding two anime movies to the ongoing plotlines.

Centring on anime character Gon Freecss, Hunter x Hunter follows his ongoing attempts to become a hunter – someone extremely adept at finding rare treasures and organisms – just like his father. For over 140 episodes we’ve been enthralled by this fixation, and now we’re here to answer, when is the Hunter x Hunter season 7 release date?

Hunter x Hunter season 7 release date speculation

We don’t know the Hunter x Hunter season 7 release date, but more episodes are in production. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has teased as much, suggesting as recently as May 2022 that a new season is forming.

“Four more episodes for now,” read a tweet from the mangaka, with an image of the one corner of a storyboard. If four episodes are done, that means Madhouse is well into the next installment of the show, but we don’t know how long the season is planned to be, so their progress is hard to gauge.

Hunter x hunter seasons 2 and 6 were 12 episodes, so the crew could be one third of way finished, but season 5 is 61 episodes. That’s a substantial difference in workload. Hopefully we’re more towards the former and this means we might to see these adventures soon.

What could happen in the Hunter x Hunter season 7 plot?

Hunter x Hunter season 7 will move onto the Dark Continent Expedition arc. As the title implies, Beyond Netero leads a journey into the Dark Continent, a place from which travelers rarely return. Gon’s father Ging joins the crew, seeing it as a good way to further his own quest for more existential knowledge.

We last saw Gon, Killua, and the rest of their friends agreeing to part ways. Gon went off to finally meet Ging properly, before joining Kite and the other Amateur Hunters. Killua decided to join his sister, Alluka, on her travels for a while.

They’ve all promised to reunite some day, but when that’ll happen is another question. The Dark Continent Expedition doesn’t include them so much in the manga, but that’s not to say the anime will follow suit. We’ll keep you informed.

Where can you watch Hunter x Hunter season 7?

Hunter x Hunter is available on streaming service Crunchyroll. Every current can be viewed there, and it’s likely where season 7 will be for English speaking audiences.

That’s everything we know about Hunter x Hunter season 7. For more great upcoming anime, check out our guides on Demon Slayer season 3, Dragon Ball Super season 2, and One-Punch Man season 3.