Demon Slayer – the meaning of Tanjiro’s scar explained

Why does Tanjiro have a scar in Demon Slayer, and what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know about how the protagonist got his scar and all the mysteries associated with it.

Tanjiro Kamadao is one of the best Demon Slayer characters. He joined the Demon Slayer corps to help fight and kill demons, and find a cure for his sister Nezuko to turn her back into a human. He’s part of what makes Demon Slayer one of the best anime series around and, like all good main characters, his backstory has more than its fair share of tragedy.

This backstory also explains Tanjiro’s scar. But how did Tanjiro get the scar and what does it mean? Find out all the answers below, anime fans.

How did Tanjiro get his scar in Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro acquired the scar on his forehead while protecting his younger brother.

He got the scar when he tackled his brother out of the way of a falling pot of boiling tea when he was younger, before his family was killed by Muzan and before he became a Demon Slayer. Initially, the scar was a light-pink, circular mark. However, this has changed as Demon Slayer has progressed.

What does Tanjiro’s scar mean in Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro’s scar holds significant meaning in Demon Slayer because it is the mark of someone who uses the Sun-Breathing technique, which is considered the original and most powerful of all Breathing Styles.

While Sun-Breathing is generally a technique people are born with, Tanjiro was not born with the scar and had to learn Sun-Breathing. However, his father, who taught him the forms of Sun-Breathing, did have a similar scar on his head. Therefore, the scar represents Tanjiro’s destiny and connection to the Sun-Breathing technique.

It grants him enhanced abilities, such as increased strength, speed, reflexes, and the ability to see movements with hyper-perception.

The scar’s transformation throughout Demon Slayer into a flame-like pattern and the development of the Demon Slayer Mark further amplify Tanjiro’s powers. The downside to this, however, is that excessive use of these abilities can strain his body and potentially shorten his lifespan.

That’s it on Tanjiro’s scar, but you can keep up to date with the show as we explain the Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule.

For more, check out our guide to the best anime characters and the best anime movies. Or find out if Genya is a demon and take a look at our guide to how old Tanjiro is. Or, swap anime shows and keep to date with the number of One Piece episodes.