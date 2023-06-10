How many episodes of One Piece are there? Beginning in 1999, One Piece has racked up a frankly intimidating amount of episodes as one of the longest-running anime shows around.

Anyone wanting to watch One Piece from the beginning has a mammoth task ahead of them, but it’s all worth it to get up to date with one of the best anime series of all time. And One Piece is very much still going. The anime is currently on its 20th season and shows no signs of slowing down, with the sea-faring adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hats continuing on.

But how many One Piece episodes are there currently? While we haven’t found the One Piece itself, we have uncovered the vast number of episodes. Here’s everything you need to know.

How many One Piece episodes are there?

As of June 2023, there are currently 1,064 episodes of One Piece. These are spread across 20 seasons which vary greatly in length.

One Piece season 20, which is still ongoing, began in 2019 and has over 170 episodes. Meanwhile, the shortest season has a tiny 13 episodes.

How many episodes of One Piece are in each season?

One Piece season 1 – 61 episodes

One Piece season 2 – 16 episodes

One Piece season 3 – 14 episodes

One Piece season 4 – 39 episodes

One Piece season 5 – 13 episodes

One Piece season 6 – 52 episodes

One Piece season 7 – 33 episodes

One Piece season 8 – 35 episodes

One Piece season 9 – 73 episodes

One Piece season 10 – 45 episodes

One Piece season 11 – 26 episodes

One Piece season 12 – 14 episodes

One Piece season 13 – 35 episodes

One Piece season 14 – 60 episodes

One Piece season 15 – 62 episodes

One Piece season 16 – 50 episodes

One Piece season 17 – 118 episodes

One Piece season 18 – 36 episodes

One Piece season 19 – 109 episodes

One Piece season 20 – 173 episodes (ongoing)

How many One Piece movies are there?

There are 15 One Piece movies. The first of these was released in 2000 and was simply titled One Piece. It was followed up by Clockwork Island Adventure.

The most recent is One Piece Film: Red. In our One Piece Film: Red review, we argued it was the best movie in the entire One Piece series so far and one of the best anime movies of recent years.

While we recommend you do watch the One Piece movies on their own merit, they aren’t canon to the events in the One Piece TV series, and so the two can be watched entirely independently. If you want to include them in your One Piece journey, you’ll have just about enough material to keep you going forever.

One Piece movies in order:

One Piece

Clockwork Island Adventure

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

Dead End Adventure

The Cursed Holy Sword

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece Film: Strong World

Straw Hat Chase

One Piece Film: Z

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece: Stampede

One Piece Film: Red

That’s it on the number of One Piece episodes for now. We’ll keep you updated as the number continues to grow.

