Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date speculation and more

When does Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 come out? We were all set for the end of Attack on Titan with season 4 part 2 in early 2022. Like many great anime series, though, Eren Jaeger’s battle to save humanity yielded one last surprise: another finale.

Along with giving dedicated fans off the animated series, now running for just shy of a decade, this allows for more space to do the ending of the manga, from creator Hajime Isayama, justice. Things were looking bleak on for the Survey Corps on Paradis and Marley by the conclusion of part 2, leaving us all on the edges of our sears for the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date.

Eren’s on the warpath, with a lot of particularly ferocious titans in his stead. What will happen? Who will survive the horror anime? We couldn’t possible answer those questions here, but we can give you all the information available on the next chapter off the animated series. Attack on Titan episode 88 is on the way, and you’ll be able to see it soon.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date speculation

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 was revealed to be coming sometime in 2023 by the official Twitter account. Sadly, this is still the most specific release window there is.

There’s good news: we’re likely to get a proper Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date soon. An event around the sci-fi series is set for November 13, and we’ll keep you updated with what comes from it.

Is there an Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer?

We don’t have a full Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer, but a teaser was made with the release window reveal. It’s a short clip, and all it shows is our protagonists standing against an imposing Titan, from the Titan’s point of view.

The video uses the same key art as the first poster. MAPPA is clearly keeping details close to its chest, as expected, since this is the grand finale.

What could happen in the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 plot?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will focus on Paradis and Marley ending their war, one way or the other. Thanks to Eren, the Rumbling has started, giving him a huge army of Titans courtesy of those dormant in Paradis to attack Marley. The Survey Corps, led by Mikasa, have vowed to stop him wiping out the opposing city.

This is, broadly, what the episodes will deal with. Expect more twists and turns, though. Eren has his fanatics, but even someone like Floch, who is likely still alive despite his apparent drowning, will be tested by what’s about to happen.

Where can you watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 3?

You’ll find Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 on Crunchyroll. This is where all episodes of Attack on Titan are available, both subbed and dubbed.

Thankfully, both UK and US subscribers can enjoy the show here, making it convenient for either side of the Atlantic. That’s everything we know about Attack on Titan’s burgeoning return, check out our guides to Demon Slayer season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3 for more anime greatness.