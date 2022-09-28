Sanderson Sisters cottage is up on AirBnB for a Halloween getaway

After we recently reported that you can stay in a very cool recreation of the Knight Bus from the Harry Potter series, another amazing movie set has been added to Air BnB. Just in time for spooky season, and for the release of Hocus Pocus 2, you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage!

The cottage is in Danvers, Massachusetts, which is just a 20 minute drive away from Salem – where the witchy movie is set and filmed, for obvious reasons. The listing says; “We’re back, witches. To celebrate our resurrection, we’re inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at a recreation of our Salem cottage, where those with a penchant for mysticism can explore our spine-chilling haunt as All Hallows’ Eve approaches. Booking opens on October 12 for an exclusive stay on October 20.” It is sure to be snapped up super-quick, and we’re not sure what the (surely exorbitant) price will be.

The listing continues; “As though untouched by time, our creaky old cottage stands tall amidst the trees, beckoning visitors as if by trance. Enter by window or water wheel, but watch your step – a cobweb or two and the smoke from our cauldron await you inside.”

“Amidst the broomsticks and apothecary bottles, the Black Flame Candle flickers and our beloved Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy sleeps deeply – lest something (or someone) wakes it. It’s a magnificently eerie scene certain to get guests in the Halloween spirit.”

“Prior to slumbering in our humble abode, guests can: Try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spell-book that guided us in all our mischief. (Maybe just don’t expect to turn anyone into cats as a result). Explore the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town’s most haunted properties. View a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2.”

The photos certainly make it look like you’re stepping straight into an ancient witch’s cottage, with old books and potions everywhere. The highlight has to be the huge cauldron which is spewing smoke and glowing green. What an amazing location for a pre-Halloween scare-filled night!

Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney Plus on September 30, almost 30 years after the first film starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker was released. We’re excitedly gearing up for spooky season here at The Digital Fix, check out our guide to the best scary movies for kids.