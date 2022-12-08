You can now stay in Hobbiton from the Lord of the Rings movies

New Zealand might not exactly be Middle Earth, but given its the hub of the Hobbiton movie set, it’s close enough. And come December 13, you can book a stay in The Shire from the Lord of the Rings movies.

The property, which can accommodate four guests with its two bedrooms and two bathrooms, is situated in New Zealand’s Waikato region, which is surrounded by a 1,250 acre working farm. According to the listing, guests can “experience all the magic that Middle Earth has to offer,” and have “special access to 44 permanently constructed Hobbit Holes and other beloved locations in The Shire.”

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, guests will be provided with overnight accommodation at The Millhouse, “a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home with a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins, and homey décor curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey.”