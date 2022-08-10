You can now rent the Harry Potter Knight Bus (sort of)

Harry Potter fans can now stay in their very own private Knight Bus (or rather a Wizard’s Trolley) in not quite the Forbidden Forest, but a Forgotten Forest. The triple decker purple London bus featured in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and it rescues Harry in his time of need. In the book and film, it is fitted out with beds – just like the version you can stay in.

The Knight Bus that you can now really stay is in Tennessee, close to attractions such as Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains, according to Esso News. The bus is converted from a replica 1916 Victorian-style trolley that was exhibited at the 1982 World’s Fair. It boasts two bedrooms with queen beds, a full kitchen, a living room with a television, a big fire pit, and an outdoor hot tub.

Unfortunately, it looks as though the Wizard’s Trolley doesn’t come with a helpful conductor called Stan Shunpike (although that’s probably for the best, as he turned out to be a Death Eater). It also probably doesn’t come with a shrunken head who dispenses invaluable advice.

The Knight Bus also has the ability to shrink and stretch if it needs to squeeze between two regular London double-deckers, for example. While the Knight Bus certainly isn’t a smooth ride, thanks to the visually-challenged driver Ern, it is nice to think that you can be rescued if you find yourself in a sticky situation – but only if you’re a wizard, of course.

While there are several Harry Potter attractions you can visit around the world, such as at Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Florida, or the Warner Bros Tour in London, there seems to be surprisingly few options to actually stay somewhere Potter-inspired. So, this Knight Bus in Tennessee certainly looks like a fun.

