Shadow and Bone season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

What is the Shadow and Bone season 3 release date? Since 2021, the Grishaverse has taken Netflix subscribers and the world by storm. Based on two series of books by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone is one of the hottest shows right now and has all of us fans hooked with its epic story.

Shadow and Bone’s story follows an orphaned girl Alina, who is revealed to be a prophesied Grisha known as the Sun Summoner. So far in the fantasy series, we have seen Alina go through some romance, suffer a bit of betrayal and continue to fight with The Darkling for the sake of the nation. However, like all good things, we want more, and we want more Shadow and Bone now.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered everything that you need to know about the TV series. From the Shadow and Bone season 3 release date, trailer, plot, cast, and more, we here at The Digital Fix have rounded up all the info that you need before venturing back into the dangerous Grishaverse.

Shadow and Bone season 3 release date speculation

As of March 2023, there is no Shadow and Bone season 3 release date. And the bad news continues as Netflix has yet to announce if the drama series will be renewed or not, too.

However, given how popular the show is, we are willing to bet that it is only a matter of time before the streaming service green-lights the next chapter.

Showrunner Eric Heisserer also told Collider that the crew always planned for another season, saying: “It was a three-year plan that I laid out, or three-season plan.”

So yeah, season 3 is pretty much a given. And, supposing filming begins this year, we should see Shadow and Bone season 3 hit our small screens sometime in 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

Shadow and Bone season 3 plot speculation

There is no official plot synopsis for Shadow and Bone season 3. However, thanks to the book series, we aren’t entirely left out in the dark just yet.

Shadow and Bone season 2 covered the events of the second novel in Bardugo’s trilogy – Storm and Siege. So it makes sense that Shadow and Bone season 3 will adapt the third book in the Grishaverse- Ruin and Rising.

Without giving too much away, regarding the Shadow and Bone season 2 ending and the book, Alina has basically been ushered into sainthood thanks to some pilgrims and Soldat Sol (the sun soldiers led by The Apparat).

And it is good timing since Alina will need all the help she can get as our hero is still fighting The Darkling. The upcoming season will see the two’s epic final standoff, so get ready for some high-stakes action as the nation’s fate rests in Alina’s Sun Summoner hands.

Season 3 will also feature more storylines from the Six of Crows books – the spin-off stories from Shadow and Bone. The Six of Crows books have been tied to the Netflix series since season 1, so expect to see the gang of misfits make a comeback too.

We will keep you posted as more developments and news head our way.

Is there a Shadow and Bone season 3 trailer?

No, currently, there is no Shadow and Bone season 3 trailer. Since Netflix is yet to renew the series, we don’t expect that this teaser status will change either.

However, as mentioned above, season 3 is pretty much a given, and in the past their have been plenty of Shadow and Bone promotional clips. Before the Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer, we were gifted with Shadow and Bone cast greeting clips. So, there is a high chance of Netflix showing us some new videos soon.

Shadow and Bone season 3 cast

Although no Shadow and Bone season 3 cast announcements have been made yet, we know that the main players will return.

There is no way that we won’t see Jessie Mei Li back as the Sun Summoner Alina or Ben Barnes reprising his power-hungry character General Kirigan (aka The Darkling). We should also see Archie Renaux as Malyen ‘Mal’ Oretsov return, and Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker.

Here is the expected Shadow and Bone season 3 cast:

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan (the Darkling)

Archie Renaux as Malyen ‘Mal’ Oretsov

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Kevin Eldon as The Apparat

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks

Patrick Wolfe as Nikolai Lantsov

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky

Zoe Wanamaker as Baghra

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Battar

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar

We expect more casting announcements will head our way over the next few months. Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest news.

