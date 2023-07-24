Ryan Gosling tried to kick Rachel McAdams off The Notebook

According to The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes, Ryan Gosling tried to make the romance movie set his own mojo dojo casa house, with the actor allegedly asking for his co-star, Rachel McAdams, to be replaced.

In an interview with VH1, Cassavetes recounted the turbulent moment that came early in the filming process for the ‘2000s movie. “Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not,” the drama movie director recalled.

“And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.’”