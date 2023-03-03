How long is Creed 3? There’s a new Creed movie in cinemas that’ll see the young Adonis go up against his toughest foe yet, his former friend Damien whose brutal style of fighting makes him a rising star in the world of boxing.

The sports movie has been receiving rave reviews, with our own Tom Beasley writing in his Creed 3 review that the lack of Sylvester Stallone doesn’t hold Creed 3 back and that the Michael B Jordan movie packed a pretty emotional punch.

Still, if there’s one thing film fans have come to loathe these days, its bloated running times that make watching even the best movies real tests of endurance. So we thought we’d let you know just how long Creed 3 is and how it stacks up against the other Rocky movies.

How long is Creed 3?

The new Creed movie is 116 minutes long, which means the film comes in at just under 2 hours. This makes Creed 3 the shortest movie in the new series, although it’s significantly longer than the last few Rocky movies.

What are the longest Rocky movies?

Creed 1 (2015) – 2 hours, 13 minutes

Creed 2 (2018) – 2 hours, 10 minutes

Rocky 1 (1976) – 1 hour, 59 minutes

Rocky 2 (1979) – 1 hour, 59 minutes

Creed 3 (2023) – 1 hour, 57 minutes

Rocky 5 (1990) – 1 hour, 44 minutes

Rocky 6 (2006) – 1 hour, 42 minutes

Rocky 3 (1982) – 1 hour, 39 minutes

Rocky 4 (1985) – 1 hour, 31 minutes

