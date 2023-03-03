Creed 4 release date speculation, cast details, plot, and more

What is the Creed 4 release date? The bell may have only just rang on the latest chapter in Adonis Creed’s story, but we’re already eager for more and looking ahead to a potential fourth instalment in Michael B Jordan’s own boxing saga.

The Rocky franchise may be more than 45 years old now, but there’s still life in the old dog yet. In fact, the Rocky movie saga has evolved rather brilliantly over the last few years, with the emergence of Adonis Creed as the new lead of the sports movie series.

Now, with the Creed 3 release date finally here, we look ahead to the future and see what’s next for the Michael B Jordan movie timeline. More specifically, here is all we know about the Creed 4 release date.

Creed 4 release date speculation

As of March 2023, we have no confirmation of the Creed 4 release date, but we would imagine we’ll be waiting until at least 2025 for it to arrive.

With Creed 3 recently hitting the big screen, everyone’s attention is firmly placed on making the new movie a success first and foremost. If you take our Creed 3 review at its word, Jordan has that win in the bag. But, director and star Michael B Jordan has already said he intends to make a fourth film and continue his work.

The gap between Creed 2 and Creed 3 was five years, but there was a global pandemic in between those two movies. We anticipate a shorter wait this time around, but don’t be surprised if it’s more like 2026 when Creed 4 happens.

Creed 4 plot speculation

No one knows what the Creed 4 plot would entail at this stage, but we have a feeling the story will focus on Adonis and Bianca’s daughter, Amara.

In the Creed 3 ending, Bianca sees Amara in the boxing ring and, despite her initial reluctance to allow their daughter to follow in Donnie’s footsteps, she admits the young girl looks good between the ropes.

The Rocky franchise has always been about family, and the passing of the baton between different generations, so there’s a good chance we will see Adonis go from fighter to mentor and train his daughter to become a champion herself.

Creed 4 cast speculation

The only name we are almost certain would be part of the Creed 4 cast is Michael B Jordan. The actor has played the main character in the last three movies, and even directed Creed 3.

Alongside him, there’s a very high likelihood that Tessa Thompson would return as his wife, Bianca. Just like how Adrien was a key figure in the original Rocky movies, family life is just as important as what happens in the ring for Adonis and we can’t imagine him continuing his story without Bianca.

Depending on how long production takes and what the in-story timeline looks like for Creed 4, there’s a possibility young actor Mila Davis-Kent will continue to play Amara Creed. The daughter of Donnie and Bianca could well be a more central character in the future of the franchise, but there’s always a chance Davis-Kent is replaced depending on how old they want Amara to be in the next movie.

It’s unlikely Jonathan Majors will return as Damian Anderson for any future Creed movies. However, after the movie villain and Adonis settled their differences in Creed 3, there’s still a small chance we may see the fighter once more.

That's all we know about the Creed 4 release date for now, but we'll keep our ears to the ground for more in the future.