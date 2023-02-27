What are the best Michael B Jordan movies? He’s one of the coolest actors in the world right now, but the talent of Michael B Jordan has always been plain to see, so let’s take a look back at his body of work.

The Creed 3 release date is finally upon us, which means we get to see one of our favourite actors step into the ring once more and give blood, sweat, and tears in the latest instalment in the Rocky series. It’s safe to say Michael B Jordan has come a long way since his early days in the TV series The Wire.

Jordan is now a huge name after appearing in the MCU, but there’s so much more to his work than superheroes, so here’s a look at the very best Michael B Jordan movies.

The best Michael B Jordan movies:

Chronicle

Black Panther

Just Mercy

Creed

Fruitvale Station

Chronicle (2012)

Chronicle is a severely underrated superhero movie which got lost among the hype of the burgeoning Marvel movie wave at the time. Jordan plays a supporting role here, alongside Dane DeHaan and Alex Russell, as three young friends who are bestowed with special powers.

The film is shot in a handheld, almost found-footage style, and details the strain these newfound abilities put on the friendship group as they begin to use their powers for less than benevolent causes.

Black Panther (2018)

One of the very best MCU movies, Black Panther is elevated by a fine performance by Jordan as the Marvel villain Killmonger. The actor brings a ferocity and brutality to the role that sees him go toe-to-toe with the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

Jordan steals every scene he is in, and becomes an MCU character you just cannot help but admire despite his nefarious methods. His delivery of the line, “Is this your king?! Is this your king?! Nah, I’m your king!” will go down as one of the coldest moments in the entire MCU.

Just Mercy (2019)

Jordan followed up his work in the superhero realm with something far more grounded and poignant, in the movie based on a true story, Just Mercy. In the film, Jordan plays civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson, who looks to save an innocent man from death row.

The man in question is Walter McMillan, played superbly by Jamie Foxx. Indeed, it’s a shame neither Foxx nor Jordan got more awards attention for their performances here.

Creed (2015)

When it was announced that the Rocky movies would turn their attention away from Balboa himself and give us a new fighter to root for, there were some doubts as to whether the franchise would endure. From the opening moment of the first Creed movie, those fears were allayed.

Creed sees Jordan and Stallone combine forces wonderfully, with the pair sharing a great chemistry both in and out of the ring. Between the tremendous acting, Ryan Coogler’s slick direction, and the rousing music of Ludwig Göransson, Creed becomes a worthy contender in the world of Rocky.

Jordan has taken the torch from Stallone and absolutely ran with it, and is even making his directorial debut with the new movie in the saga. However, until the dust settles on the latest chapter of the sports movie series, we are sharing the love for the emotional thrill-ride that comes from the first of Jordan’s appearances as Adonis Creed.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

The best movie in Jordan’s catalogue of work came long before his Marvel fame and status as heavyweight champion of the world. Funnily enough, his first collaboration with Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler is actually his best.

The drama movie Fruitvale Station is a tense, powerful look at real-life police brutality, with Jordan taking on the role of Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old man who was tragically killed on New Year’s Day in 2009.

So, there you have it, those are the best Michael B Jordan movies… so far.