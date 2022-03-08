Rick and Morty season 6 release date – everything we know about the Adult Swim series

The hit animated series about everyone’s favourite drunk genius and his awkward 14-year-old grandson, Rick and Morty, has been delighting sci-fi fans for over eight years. Running for five seasons, and ‘gifting’ pop culture with Szechuan sauce and Pickle Rick, it is no secret that every new entry of the TV series causes the internet to lose its collective mind. So, unsurprisingly, fans are anxious for more space-related memes and are dying for news on Rick and Morty season 6’s release date.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty revolves around the zany adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, both of which are hilariously voiced by Roiland. Since premiering back in 2013, we have seen the duo travel through time, face off against different dimensional versions of themselves, and even accidentally make a giant incest space baby. The short comedic episodes are addictive, and luckily it appears that more are already on their way. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered a whopping 70 episodes of Rick and Morty – meaning that season 6 has been a done deal for quite some time already.

But now that season 5 has been released; you may be wondering when exactly you will get the chance to see the latest from the series? While we may not be the smartest man in the universe, The Digital Fix has done some digging and has gathered all the answers you need. Here is everything we know about Rick and Morty season 6.

Rick and Morty season 6 release date: When is Rick and Morty season 6 out?

The good news is that Rick and Morty season 6 is definitely on its way. During an exclusive panel at the Adult Swim Festival in 2021, it was revealed that the new instalment was scheduled for sometime in 2022. The bad news is that currently, we don’t have an exact release date for when the sci-fi series will be hitting our small screens (sorry). However, we do have some information that indicates that we’ll likely get some updates for season 6 soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick and Morty (@rickandmorty)

In August 2021, Cody Ziglar, a long time collaborator for Adult Swim, tweeted that season 7 of Rick and Morty wrapped production. Yep, you read right, season 7. That means that season 6 must be wrapped too and that episodes are likely in the final stages of the post-production phase.

That’s a friggin’ wrap on Rick & Morty season 7. We all stared into the abyss & saw the face of God & It was a Gundam. God is a Gundam & does the Naruto run. Unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/t6YAUWI6f6 — Zig (@yayforzig) August 7, 2021

Long time fans may be anxious that the wait for the new season will be drawn out, which is a fair worry considering the two-year gap between season 3 and season 4. But, we are here to tell you that you can relax because Rick and Morty season 6 will be coming our way soon. Chris Parnell, who voices Jerry in the series, told Gamesradar that “there’s going to be less of a wait” between seasons in the future, and considering Ziglar’s tweet, it is pretty safe to trust his statement.

Funko Toy: Rick & Morty – Portal Gun $23.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

With all this in mind and taking into account how season 5’s first half aired in June, with its final episodes releasing in September 2021, we may be getting Rick and Morty season 6’s first half in just a few months (fingers crossed).

Rick and Morty season 6 trailer: Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty season 6?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Rick and Morty season 6 ( I know we are disappointed too). Typically teasers for Rick and Morty drop around three months before the season’s release date, so it looks like we will have some waiting to do, as we keep our eyes peeled for a firm distribution schedule.

But, who knows, now that season 6 has wrapped production, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network could shock us all by releasing teasers early with no warning in advance. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Rick and Morty season 6 plot: What is Rick and Morty season 6 about?

No solid season 6 plot details have been hinted at just yet, but considering past seasons and the ongoing Evil Morty plotline, we know that we will be in for a treat come the new entry.

Every season of Rick and Morty tends to be episodic, with different and new adventures offered with each episode. However, the series has built up lore and a few canon plotlines that it continually revisits over the years. In season 5, we saw The Citadel being destroyed, and Evil Morty escaped to a dimension where Rick isn’t the smartest person in that universe. We also witnessed the resurrection of Rick’s best friend Birdperson, who is now on a mission to reunite with his missing child, and finally, we learnt the back story of Rick’s wife– who was revealed to be killed along with a young version of Beth by another Rick.

Out of this world: Best science fiction movies

While it is likely that the new season will stick to the episodic formula, as Rick even says in a very meta moment during season 5 after revealing his backstory: “now everyone can shut up about it”, it is also possible that the show may follow up on any of these plot points set up by season 5. The series normally revisits its canon, and personally, we are betting that Birdperson will be back at some point as he remains Rick’s most reliable friend outside of his family.

It is also possible that Evil Morty’s actions of destroying the Citadel and the Central Infinite Curve – the constructed barrier that cuts off any realities and universes where Rick isn’t the smartest man alive – will have some dire consequences in the future of the series. At the end of episode ten in season 5, we also saw that following the destruction of the Central Infinite Curve, Rick’s green portal gun was out of juice and maybe even broken for good. So who knows, maybe we will see Rick having to face someone smarter than him in the future as he is forced to travel through all universes and realities instead of just the ones where he is top dog.

We’d also bet a handful of Blemflarcks on the fact that more pop culture references will be packed into season 6 too. We got references to the horror movie Hellraiser in the last season with Cenobites fawning over Jerry’s misery, along with Independence Day easter eggs, and even callbacks to the iconic anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion. So expect more cinematic homage.

Spencer Grammer, who plays Morty’s older sister in the show Summer, has also teased that now that Evil Morty is seemingly out of the picture, we may get the chance to see an Evil Summer in his place.

“Evil Summer is probably the most like Rick she can possibly be,” Grammer said in an interview to Inverse. “The female people in the family take after Rick a lot, so that’s where her intelligence lies. She’d have to beat out Rick’s mind, in a way?”

So yeah, there is plenty to look forward to, and it seems like the possibilities for season 6 are endless!

Rick and Morty season 6 cast: Who is in Rick and Morty season 6?

It is pretty safe to say that all the regulars will be back for season 6. That means that Roiland will be voicing both Rick and Morty again, and that the staple actors who bring life to the rest of the Smith family will be joining him too.

Keep it in the family: Best drama movies

Chris Parnell will return as Jerry, Sarah Chalke as Beth and Spencer Grammar as Morty’s teen sister Summer. Other likely additions to the cast include Kari Wahlgren as Morty’s long-time love interest Jessica, and Dan Harmon as Birdperson.

Here is the list of the cast for Rick and Morty season 6:

Justin Roiland as Rick and Morty

Chris Parnell as Jerry

Sarah Chalke as Beth

Spencer Grammar as Summer

Kari Wahlgren as Jessica

Dan Harmon as Birdperson

Keith David as the President of the United States

We will keep you posted on casting news, or if any other returning cast members from past seasons reveal their involvement with Rick and Morty season 6.

Where can I watch Rick and Morty season 6?

Rick and Morty season 6 will be available to watch on Adult Swim and through the streaming services HBO Max and Hulu in the US once it comes out. UK viewers will be able to enjoy the new season on Netflix once it drops.

If streaming isn’t for you, well, good news because it is likely that a physical release will drop shortly after the new season releases too. Despite season 5 only completing in September 2021, it is already out on Blu-ray and DVD. If Rick and Morty season 6 follows a similar distribution plan, fans can likely get their hands on physical copies of the new instalment merely months after it hits digital platforms.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season $29.98 $22.65 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the physical release of Rick and Morty season 6 yet. We’ll let you know as soon as new developments come to light.

That’s everything we know about Rick and Morty season 6! For more adventures out of this world, here are our guides to Dune 2, and the Star Wars movies ranked from worst to best.