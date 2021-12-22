Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is available to stream now (for a price)

Searching for a new zombie movie to dig your undead teeth into? Well, look no further. The 2021 horror movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is now available on VOD. That’s right; you can now watch all of the Umbrella Corporation’s antics from the comfort of your own home for a set price.

Based on the hit survival videogame franchise by Capcom, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City brings the popular series to the big screen once again for an all-new R-rated action movie. The official synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City reads: “Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

If that description and hordes of hungry mutants tick all your horror boxes, it may be time to reach for your wallet. An Ultra HD digital copy of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City can be rented now on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service for $19.99.

Directed and written by Johannes Roberts, the film has received a mixed reception since its release – currently holding an audience score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, fans can now judge the film for themselves from the convenience of their couches.

The thriller movie also stars the likes of Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Tom Hopper (Umbrella Academy), Robbie Amell (The Flash), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Unfortunately, this exciting news only applies to our US readers. A video on demand release date for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City for the UK is yet to be announced. We will be sure to keep you posted as soon as we hear any updates.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime horror movies for more spooky choices. You can sign up for a 30 day free trial for an Amazon Prime membership by clicking our link here.