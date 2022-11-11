JK Simmons is Santa Claus in Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas movie

When there’s a Dwayne Johnson movie in town, you can guarantee people are going to tune in. Now, it seems the blockbuster megastar is going for the Christmas movie market, and he’s just given us our first look at JK Simmons as Santa Claus in Red One.

Red One will feature Black Adam star Johnson and MCU hero Chris Evans in an action movie take on the festive period. The two actors look set to bring all their superhero movie skills to the season of goodwill, but you can’t have a Christmas movie without Santa, and that’s where JK Simmons comes in.

Over on Johnson’s Instagram, the actor just shared a first look at Simmons in the old red and white and he certainly looks the part.

The image sees Johnson and Simmons in a shopping mall at the top of an escalator, and the pair are all smiles. While Simmons wears the classic Santa suit, Johnson dons a suit more equipped for any great adventure movie, complete with rope attached to his belt.

The caption for the post reads: “Awesome and so much fun to officially start the production of our new Christmas franchise, known as Red One. And introducing the one and only, Santa Claus – played by the one and only Academy Award winner, JK Simmons – who can also pass as my twin. This is a massive globe trotting & fun movie that brings Christmas home to you and your families in a way that you’ve never seen before. Directed by Jake Kasdan (director of our Jumanji movies). Let’s shoot.”

So there you have it, Red One is shooting now and sounds like it’s going to form a franchise. The film is going to be heading to streaming service Prime Video in time for Christmas 2023.

Until then, find out more about Dwayne Johnson’s other ventures with our guide to the Black Adam 2 release date and the Red Notice 2 release date.