The best free Amazon Prime movies from Forrest Gump to The Village

What are the best free Amazon Prime movies? Amazon Prime is fantastic for a number of reasons. Next day delivery, early access to great deals, and an enormous library of movies and TV shows to binge – but wait! Even with a Prime membership, there are a large number of digital shows that you still have to pay to rent or own.

That’s why we made this selection of the best free Amazon Prime movies. We wanted to highlight that there are some really fantastic movies that are available to watch for anybody who has a Prime subscription.

The selection is pretty broad. You’ll find action movies like The Terminator, classic comedy movies like Groundhog Day, sci-fi movies like Star Trek Into Darkness, and loads more cinematic greats from a host of genres. If you want to see all these wonderful films, be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime and get the added benefit of next-day delivery when you order through Prime.

Independence Day (1996)

One of the most iconic alien movies ever made. Even if you’ve never seen the film before, the scene in which the giant flying saucer destroys the White House is something that most people will be familiar with.

Add Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum to the mix, and the end result is one of the most popular movies of the 1990s. You should take the opportunity to go and watch it while it’s available for free through Amazon Prime. Watch now

Paranormal Activity (2007)

The Paranormal Activity series now spans seven movies, and while some people might (reasonably) argue that the concept has been stretched a little too far, it’s fair to say that the original gave supernatural horror fans a whole new way to feel frightened.

For those who aren’t familiar with the premise, a couple sets up cameras around their home as one of them suspects that they are being haunted by a demon. The whole ghost movie is shot through the cameras that are set up around the house, giving a modern take on the classic found footage genre. While later instalments in the series are a bit more heavy-handed, this one gets the balance just right and is genuinely unnerving. Watch now

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

From a genuine horror movie to a comedy horror. Arguably one of the most iconic films in its genre, Shaun of the Dead manages to capture the genuine horror of the zombie apocalypse, while also still being pretty darn hilarious, and all without losing its heart. It’s a balance that’s hard to get right, but which it manages to do perfectly.

This was the cinematic debut of Simon Pegg (as the titular Shaun) and Nick Frost (Ed), who, of course, have each appeared in countless movies since. Right from the start, it was clear that they were fantastic actors, and whether you’re a fan of zombie movies or of British comedy, you should definitely watch this film if you haven’t already. Watch now

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

The second movie in Star Trek’s Kelvin Timeline revisits the character of Khan, who is now played by the indomitable Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s action-packed throughout and sees the crew of the Enterprise facing their biggest challenge yet.

With stunning visual effects, genuinely moving moments, a Tribble cameo, and some interesting parallels with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, this is a film that will appeal to anybody who’s even vaguely familiar with the Star Trek universe. On a bittersweet note, this film also marks the final appearance of Leonard Nimoy as the original Spock. Watch now

Groundhog Day (1993)

The movie about a man who, literally, lives the same day over and over again. Starring Bill Murray in what could arguably be described as his most iconic role, this is a film that will take you on an emotional tour: making you laugh, moving you with its romance story, and ultimately giving you some profound thoughts about bettering yourself and your life.

Bill Murray does what he does best here: he plays a snarky jerk. However, in the process of having him live through the same day over and over, we get a deep look into his mind and realise that under the right circumstances, anybody could change for the better. If you ever feel stuck in a rut, and that life won’t get any better for you, Groundhog Day is sure to provide uplifting viewing. Watch now

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

The first of the live-action movie adaptations of the popular video game series. When the first trailer was revealed, many fans were concerned that, like many adaptations of video games, Sonic the Hedgehog was going to be a rubbish film (partly because the original model for Sonic was hideous).

Of course, those concerns were misplaced. Ben Schwartz does a fantastic job as the blue hedgehog’s voice actor, and Jim Carrey gives a wonderfully unique portrayal of his nemesis, Dr. Robotnik, that sometimes channels the video game versions of the character beautifully. Meanwhile, James Marsden plays a human mentor figure to Sonic, who ultimately helps gives the film a solid emotional centre. Watch now

The Terminator (1984)

If you’re a fan of dark, gritty 1980s sci-fi, then you’ll definitely want to add The Terminator to your list. Featuring one of the most popular characters that Arnold Schwarzenegger ever played , this classic movie features an evil robot who travels back from the future in order to stop the birth of a man who will one day play a pivotal role in the war between humanity and machines.

Though some of the later cyborgs played heroic roles, the original one is an evil and unstoppable killing machine. This iconic tech-noir film has a lot in common with the slasher movies of the time, except instead of a human serial killer in a hockey mask, it’s a robotic killer from the future. The Terminator’s influence on popular culture cannot be overstated and any movie fan should make sure it’s ticked off their watch list. Watch now

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

A real classic here and one that everybody should try at least once. In this movie, everything seems to be going wrong for the protagonist, George Bailey (played by James Stewart), so much so, that he finds himself contemplating suicide and even wishing he had never been born. It’s at this point that he’s visited by an eccentric angel named Clarence (played by Henry Travers).

Clarence shows George a version of the world in which he had never been born, allowing him to see that the lives of his loved ones are genuinely worse without his presence. It’s a nice, feel-good film and if you’ve never seen it before, we recommend it. It may be considered a Christmas movie, but much of the action takes place at different times throughout the year, so there’s no reason you couldn’t watch it at any time.

