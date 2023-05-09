When is Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 out on Netflix? With one of the most fascinating anime premises out there on screens today, Record of Ragnarok is one of the jewels in Netflix’s anime crown. After the dramatic conclusion to the first part of season 2, Netflix still has five episodes on the way.

Before we can even think about the Record of Ragnarok season 3 release date, one of the best anime series on TV has its second season on Netflix to finish. It continues to focus on the gargantuan fighting tournament between a series of humans from history and champions representing the gods of various mythologies. The stakes are very high indeed in Record of Ragnarok, with the continued existence of humanity hinging on the outcome.

With such high stakes from one of the best TV series in the anime world, you’ll inevitably be asking: when is Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 out on Netflix? Of course, we’re big anime lovers here at The Digital Fix, so we’ve delved right into the fighting arena to find out for you.

When is Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 out on Netflix?

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 will arrive on Netflix at some point in 2023. But we don’t have a specific release date just yet.

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to reveal when Record of Ragnarok season 2 will return. But we do know there will be five more episodes, and they’re coming before the end of the year.

So there’s a while still to wait before we find out what happens in the sixth round of the tournament, following the gods’ victory in round five. We’ll keep you updated as soon as the streaming service reveals a release date.

