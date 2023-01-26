Record of Ragnarok season 3 release date speculation, plot, and more

What is the Record of Ragnarok season 3 release date? We’re now two seasons into the great tournament between god and humans for mankind’s survival, and Record of Ragnarok continues to be one of the most action-packed shows available.

The Netflix anime, based on the manga from Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika, pits the most legendary who’ve ever lived against champions of the Gods’ Council, in a constantly evolving version of Ragnarok. Great anime villains are forged in fights that are some of the most impressive across any animated series.

We’ve looked into the Record of Ragnarok season 3 release date, to make sure you know what’s coming in the anime series. Skip the prayers, it’s best to just white-knuckle this one.

Record of Ragnarok season 3 release date speculation

We don’t know the Record of Ragnarok season 3 release date, because Netflix hasn’t announced it’s happening yet. The second season was announced two months after the first arrived, so we could be waiting for a confirmation.

With any luck, there’ll be a quicker turnaround time since Netflix will have a better idea of overall viability, and the creators might have broader plans for what’s happening. Watch this space.

Record of Ragnarok season 3 plot speculation

We have a pretty good idea of where the Record of Ragnarok season 3 plot will go, thanks to the manga. The central tournament over humanity’s fate is covered right up to current chapters and volumes, so you can expect more battles featuring godly beings and human champions.

What season 3 brings to the table is anyone’s guess. Remember Jack the Ripper was the big surprise to end the first season? We won’t make any bets on who’ll be next, but know that it’ll be someone exciting (for better and worse).

Record of Ragnarok season 3 cast speculation

We can expect the Record of Ragnarok season 3 cast to largely be the same anime characters we’re used to. That means Thor, Brunhilde, Zeus, and more.

We believe the Record of Ragnarok season 3 cast will be:

Anairis Quiñones as Göll

Jalen K. Cassell as Thor

Kaiji Tang as Lu Bu

Chris Edgerly as Zeus

Laura Post as Brunhilde

Artemis Snow as Reginleif

Ben Diskin as Shiva

Bill Butts as Odin

Ben Pronsky as Muninn

Bumper Robinson as Poseidon

Cory Yee as Hermes

Kayleigh McKee as Randgrid

Jonah Scott as Adam

Kellen Goff as Heimdall

Ryan Colt Levy as Loki

Michael Chapman as Huginn

Keone Young as Kojiro Sasaki

Mela Lee as Hrist

Tim Friedlander as Ares

Reba Buhr as Aphrodite

