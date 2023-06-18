Zack Snyder blends Star Wars and Dune in new Rebel Moon footage

Rebel Moon will see ex-DC director Zack Snyder launch his own Netflix franchise. Freshly revealed behind the scenes Rebel Moon footage from the new movie shows that it looks to be a stunning blend of Star Wars and Dune.

Zack Snyder‘s latest is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and could end up being one of the best movies from Netflix in recent years. While originally envisioned by Snyder as a Star Wars movie, Rebel Moon is an original concept not attached to any existing IP.

Upon the Rebel Moon release date, Snyder fans across the world will have the chance to watch a story involving evil intergalactic governments and a group of warriors from across the breadth of space determined to fight them. It seems like it’s a formula which all the best science fiction movies follow, including Dune.

And that influence from both Star Wars and Dune has never been more evident than in the behind the scenes clip from Rebel Moon, revealed at Netflix’s TUDUM event in 2023. Check it our for yourself below:

It gives a glimpse of some truly huge, stunning sets and practical effects, in addition to lovely on location filming too. The production design itself, with the ships and the costumes, seems taken right from Dune.

The movie’s cast members, including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, each speak about the movie, reflecting on the physical demands of making Rebel Moon. The clip ends with a glimpse at what appears to be a finished portion of the movie; and yep, it looks pretty cool.

Rebel Moon will release in December 2023 on Netflix, with a limited theatrical run also being planned. Before then, in November we’ll be getting the Dune 2 release date to scratch that sci-fi itch.

