Reacher star reveals which book season 2 will adapt

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has announced which of the Lee Child books will be adapted for season two of the popular Amazon Prime TV series, and given an update on when filming will begin. Ritchson will now have to fit filming around his movie commitments – the first of which is Fast X – the latest Fast and Furious action movie.

Ritchson tweeted; “O’Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically – That’s right, season 2 of Reacher on Prime will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher, Book 11), written by the legendary Lee Child. Filming will commence this fall.”

Season one was based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, but Child says that the books can be read in any order. With 27 books currently in the series, it doesn’t look like the show’s writers will be running out of material any time soon.

The Reacher books were previously turned into two movies starring Tom Cruise. The first movie was based on the ninth book, called One Shot, and the second movie – Never Go Back – was based on the eighteenth book in the series. So it’s clear that you can jump in and out of the books at will.

Bad Luck and Trouble sees Reacher teaming with his private investigator friend Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) to solve a mystery involving the death of one of their old Army investigator colleagues. Reacher has won critical praise, not least because Ritchson is a much better physical fit for the character than Cruise.

