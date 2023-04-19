Will there be a Queenmaker season 2? Netflix has been home to some of the finest entertainment from Asia in the last few years, with the likes of Korean series Squid Game and The Glory, as well as hit Japanese show Alice in Borderland.

While we all wait anxiously for the Squid Game season 2 release date and the Alice in Borderland season 2 release date, we’ve been passing the time with the best Korean movies and some of the best Netflix series from Asia. Queenmaker is the newest addition to this canon, telling the story of corporate strategist Hwang Do-hee (Kim Hee-ae) and her attempts to help lawyer Oh Seung-sook (Moon So-ri) become the new mayor of Seoul.

There was plenty of political intrigue, and secrets were spilled everywhere as the campaign got increasingly intense for all involved. As for us, we can’t wait for more. Here’s what we know so far about the prospect of Queenmaker season 2, as we wait to find out whether our latest streaming obsession will make its way back to Netflix.

Will there be a Queenmaker season 2?

There has not yet been an official announcement confirming Queenmaker season 2.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know whether we’ll be heading back into the political arena of Seoul for more from Queenmaker. Netflix is yet to announce season 2, given it has only been a few days since the original release of the first season.

The series is already making a lot of waves all over the world though, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix is on the phone to writer Moon Ji-young and director Oh Jin-seok as we speak. Another dose of political wrangling could well be on the way.

