Alice in Borderland season 2 release date speculation, and more

When is the Alice in Borderland season 2 release date? Based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name, when Alice in Borderland was first released on Netflix in 2020, sci-fi fans were hooked. And now, after two years of waiting for the next chapter, we’re ready to dive back into the mysterious, and let’s face it, sadistic game world.

Alice in Borderland thrusts viewers into a high stakes mystery that, like its name suggests, takes us down into a rabbit hole of violence and wonder. The sci-fi series revolves around players competing in deadly games to extend their visas – which record and dictate the number of days they have left to live in the abandoned city of Tokyo.

The last season was packed with murders, betrayals, and clues to the backstory of the characters. But after a dramatic cliffhanger, fans have been dying to learn more. Well, luckily, we are here to help. Here is everything that you need to know about the Alice in Borderland season 2 release date, cast, plot and more.

Alice in Borderland season 2 release date speculation

Good news, deadly gamers! The Alice in Borderland season 2 release date has been confirmed to be around sometime in December 2022.

Back in December 2020, Netflix announced that the new chapter was officially in the works, and now two years later, it looks like the production is making some serious headway.

In March 2022, it was revealed that filming for Alice in Borderland season 2 had finished. That means that the series is now in the post-production phase.

Considering the number of effects and technical complexities in the action pack dystopian show, it’s likely that the editing phase will take some time.

Get ready to return to the games—Season 2 of Alice in Borderland has finished filming! The 10 cast members who survived the deadly games of Season 1 will face bigger and more difficult challenges when the popular Japanese sci-fi/action series returns in December 2022. pic.twitter.com/qeHSaFNKYe — Golden (@netflixgolden) March 29, 2022

Still, it seems that everything is on schedule and that the 2022 December time window won’t be delayed anytime soon (fingers crossed!)

We’ll also keep you posted as soon as we get a more specific release date later this year. Considering that we are already almost in Q3 of 2022, we expect to get an update in a few months, along with a trailer of the upcoming season.

Alice in Borderland season 2 plot speculation

There is currently no official plot synopsis for Alice in Borderland season 2, but thanks to the dark ending of the last season, and by looking at Haro Aso’s manga series, we can begin to piece together some clues about the next chapter.

Warning this section holds some spoilers about the graphic novel as well as the Netflix series, so proceed at your own risk!

Season 1 of Alice in Borderland ended on a pretty heavy note. Although the players technically won the last game, ‘Witch Hunt’, where Momoka’s suicide was uncovered and her body burned at the stake as a result, it wasn’t really a happy ending.

Despite the win that theoretically should of left everyone innocent alive, as you can probably guess, there was still plenty of bloodshed. Hatter is officially dead, and his best friend Aguni almost killed everyone in sight, blaming others at the beach resort for his friend’s madness. Dozens were slaughtered, and out of guilt, many threatened to take their own lives, too…told you it was heavy.

Besides breaking our hearts, the last season also revealed some hints about how the contestants found themselves in the sadistic game (well, kind of). Recordings recovered from Asaia – who it turns out was working with Momoka as a saboteur this whole time – showed towering structures that are essentially the control rooms for the fatal games.

In these clips, we hear voices placing bets and broadcasting the events of the abandoned city around the world as if the player’s tragedies are for pure entertainment. So yeah, think of it as a cross between the Hunger Games, and Netflix’s other series Squid Game.

Run for your life! Best action movies

But wait, this sinister development gets worse, kids! We saw that Arisu and Usagi were able to find these control rooms in the last season, but everyone there had already been killed. A broadcast from Mira, who is revealed to be the real game master and ultimate baddie, announces that a new set of games is coming – one with the elusive face cards that haven’t appeared throughout the entirety of season 1.

Now that Chishiya has collected all of the numbered cards, the big question is what will happen if he gets his hands on these face cards and completes the set. We are also expecting Mira to play a bigger role in the next instalment and offer some clues as to what Borderland really is.

Since the series is based on Haro Aso’s manga series of the same name, we can begin to look towards the source material for a general idea of what direction season 2 will take. In the manga, Mira is revealed to be the Queen of Hearts and will be the final obstacle between Arisu and his hope of getting back to the real world.

The graphic novels also show a tragic love story between Arisu and Usagi, which may lead to Arisu refusing to play the games in the future and risking the visa repercussions. There will also be plenty of heartbreak along with some new intense games, that may include an amped-up battle royale.

Based on a manga: Best anime series

However, it should be noted that these speculations from the novel haven’t been confirmed by Netflix. And like most Netflix series that are also adaptations, the plot of the source material may be altered in some way.

During an interview with Still Watching Netflix, Shinsuke Sato himself hinted that the upcoming season has its own distinct identity away from Haro Aso’s manga.

“As a director, there are sometimes layers of myself that get added to the characters I create. Sometimes my own characteristics are aspects I end up adding into the characters,” he explained.

“Even with the most evil of characters, there are moments where you’re able to see shadows of the character’s past, and understand why they are that way due to their past experience.”

We will be sure to update you as soon as we have an official plot synopsis for Alice in Borderland season 2. Be sure to bookmark this page to keep track of any news.

Alice in Borderland season 2 cast speculation

Netflix posted a video of a cast announcement for Alice in Borderland season 2, and as you can guess, all the main cast (those still alive at least) will be returning for the next instalment. This means that Kento Yamazaki will be back as our main protagonist Arisu, as will Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi.

A mystery: Best thriller movies

Other cast members who will turn up in the upcoming season are Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann, and Sho Aoyagi as Aguni. Obviously, after the big reveal at the end of season 1, Mira will play a bigger role in the next chapter, and Riisa Naka will be returning as the fresh-faced villain.

Here is the Alice in Borderland season 2 cast:

Kento Yamazaki as Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi

Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya

Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann

Dori Sakurada as Niragi

Aya Asahina (as Kuina)

Sho Aoyagi as Aguni

Riisa Naka as Mira

Now fans may have noticed a surprising addition to the list above and in Netflix’s video – Dori Sakurada as Niragi is returning for Alice in Borderland season 2. While it makes sense that they wouldn’t kill off the character who is one of the most complex and evil in the games, at the end of the last season, we did see him supposedly ‘taken care of’ in a blaze of flames.

Whelp, it looks like Niragi survived the fire and will likely be out for revenge, so that is something to look forward to! Currently, no new faces have seemingly been added to the cast. It also hasn’t been confirmed if we will see some of our deceased friends return in flashbacks either.

We will keep our eyes peeled if any surprise guest stars pop up in promotional material for the upcoming instalment.

And there you have it! Everything we know about Alice in Borderland season 2. For more binge-worthy series, here is our guide to Squid Game season 2, and Shadow and Bone season 2.