Is Power Rangers Once and Always streaming? How to watch the reunion

Is Power Rangers Once and Always streaming? The original Power Rangers cast are back on our screens for a one-off reunion special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series. It’s an exciting slice of pure nostalgic joy for anyone of a certain generation.

One of the best TV series around in the ’90s, many of us spent plenty of happy hours as kids enjoying the exploits of the Power Rangers. Three decades on, Netflix has gathered the original stars for a new hour-long special episode in which the return of the villainous Rita Repulsa causes our heroes to join forces once again. Amy Jo Johnson chose not to return for the new movie as the Pink Ranger, while Green Ranger star Jason David Frank was sadly absent due to his passing in November 2022, and Yellow Ranger actor Thuy Trang died back in 2001.

So if your nostalgia senses are tingling, you’ll want to know how to watch Power Rangers Once and Always. Fortunately, you’ve got all of the information you need to experience one of the best thriller series of the ’90s in a whole new form. Colourful suits at the ready.

Where can I watch Power Rangers Once and Always?

Power Rangers Once and Always is exclusive to Netflix. The streaming platform is the only place you can watch the exploits of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in this nostalgic special.

Is Power Rangers Once and Always streaming?

The only place to stream Power Rangers Once and Always is on Netflix. None of the other best streaming services out there are currently able to show Power Rangers Once and Always.

Can I watch Power Rangers Once and Always online?

Yes, you can watch Power Rangers Once and Always on Netflix. So settle down in front of the TV and dive right into the action-packed antics of these returning heroes.

Is Power Rangers Once and Always on Netflix?

Yes, Netflix is the exclusive home of Power Rangers Once and Always. The anniversary special is available to stream on Netflix right now.

Is Power Rangers Once and Always on Disney Plus?

No, you can’t watch Power Rangers Once and Always on Disney Plus. The special has not been made by Disney or 20th Century Studios, so it is not available on the Mouse House’s streaming service.

Is Power Rangers Once and Always on Prime Video?

No, you can’t stream or purchase Power Rangers Once and Always on Prime Video. And it’s unlikely the special will make it over there any time in the near future.

Is Power Rangers Once and Always on Blu-ray?

No, Power Rangers Once and Always is not currently available on Blu-ray. It’s streaming only for now, but Netflix does sometimes make its originals available on physical formats so watch this space.

If you’re a Power Rangers fan, check out why we think the Fast and Furious movies are really a Power Rangers reboot. Or for more action-packed carnage with the mightiest heroes around, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel series, including the Loki season 2 release date and the Daredevil season 4 release date.

We’ve also got you covered on the best movies of all time, and the 2023 movies you need to know about.