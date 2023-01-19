Power Rangers star reveals why she isn’t doing Netflix reunion

The Power Rangers is one of the best-known TV series and franchises to ever hit the small screen. Since the ’90s, the Power Ranger Universe has been going strong, gaining fans and followers spanning decades. But, when Netflix and Hasbro announced that a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion was taking place, excitement was stalled thanks to a missing name on the list.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is the series that started it all, premiering in 1993 and running for three seasons. It introduced audiences to the concept of crime-fighting teens in colourful suits, and in 2023 its story still lives on through the Netflix series Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. On January 17, Netflix announced that a special stand-alone episode featuring the original cast was heading to the streaming service to celebrate the show’s 30-year anniversary. However, Amy Jo Johnson – the original pink Power Ranger, wasn’t on the list.

Johnson took to social media to clarify why she wouldn’t join her co-stars on the special. In a Twitter post, the star confirmed that while she was approached to participate, she ultimately turned down the offer.

“For the record, I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered,” she wrote. “But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

While Johnson won’t be putting on her pink suit again, original stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch are set to appear in the special. Richard Horvitz as Alpha and Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa herself are also making a comeback, and fans can look forward to seeing Charlie Kersh from Power Rangers Dino Fury, too.

Another missing face from the TV series is Jason David Frank, who played the green Power Ranger. Frank passed away on November 19, 2022. The absent parties will be missed by fans.

However, Johnson has been keeping busy and has made the jump to directing. In 2022 she directed an episode of the sci-fi series Superman and Lois; and in 2019, the drama movie Tammy’s Always Dying. Currently, Johnson has no new movies lined up just yet.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19, 2023. While we wait on updates, why not check out the 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see? Or, if you are after more crime-fighting heroes, here are the best Marvel series.