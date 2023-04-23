Is Peter Pan and Wendy streaming? How to watch the family movie

Is Peter Pan and Wendy streaming? The latest movie to tackle Neverland, wanting to be a child forever, and the cheeky character Peter Pan, is coming from Disney.

A classic children’s story, and one that’s made it to screen multiple times, Peter Pan and Wendy is the most modern of the bunch, and Disney has reframed it to spotlight Wendy as much as Peter.

But will Peter Pan and Wendy be in cinemas, or the best streaming services? Here’s how to watch Peter Pan and Wendy.

Where can I watch Peter Pan and Wendy?

You can watch Peter Pan and Wendy on Disney Plus on April 28, 2023.

The movie will premiere on Disney Plus, where subscribers can stream it and some of the other best family movies the platform has at no extra cost.

Is Peter Pan and Wendy streaming?

Peter Pan and Wendy will be streaming on Disney Plus on April 28, 2023. It will not be available for digital rental or purchase.

As previously mentioned, the movie will appear on the service on April 28, so you can sit down to stream it then, if you have a subscription. No download or purchase is necessary.

Can I watch Peter Pan and Wendy online?

You can watch Peter Pan and Wendy online, but only on Disney Plus when the movie releases on April 28, 2023.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be yours to stream when it hits the streaming service but don’t expect it elsewhere online.

Is Peter Pan and Wendy on Netflix?

Peter Pan and Wendy will not be on Netflix, the streaming rights belong to Disney Plus.

New Disney Plus movies go straight on that platform, so it’s very unlikely Peter Pan and Wendy will ever be put on Netflix.

Is Peter Pan and Wendy on Disney Plus?

Peter Pan and Wendy will arrive on Disney Plus on April 28, 2023.

After a long development, the Jude Law movie will finally make it to Disney Plus on Peter Pan and Wendy’s release date, April 28, when you can then enjoy it as part of your membership.

Is Peter Pan and Wendy on Prime Video?

Peter Pan and Wendy will not be available to stream, purchase, or rent on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime has plenty of great stuff on offer, but Peter, Wendy, and the rest of the gang aren’t on that list. They’ll be flying on Disney Plus instead.

Is Peter Pan and Wendy on Blu-Ray?

Peter Pan and Wendy is not available on Blu-Ray because the movie isn’t out yet, and is unlikely to be in the future.

Disney proper releases that play in cinemas tend to get a physical release, but original movies for Disney Plus haven’t followed that pattern. As of April 2023, a Peter Pan and Wendy Blu-Ray has not been announced. Never say never though, even if we are visiting Neverland.

