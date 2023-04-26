Does Peter Pan and Wendy have a post credit scene? Find out here whether you need to stick around after the credits roll at the end of the new movie.

The Disney movie is a new take on the tale we grew up with, with Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Moloney as Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

With the Peter Pan and Wendy release date upon us, the Neverland adventure is the latest among the lineup of Disney Plus movies to reimagine a classic story. But is there a Pan Pan and Wendy post credit scene?

Does Peter Pan and Wendy have a post credit scene?

Peter Pan and Wendy does not have a post credit scene.

Unlike many of the best Disney movies, you can sit through the credits or get to other things without worrying about missing anything after they roll, because there is no Peter Pan and Wendy post credit scene.

