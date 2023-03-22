P-Valley season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the P-Valley season 3 release date? After two great seasons, the Pynk is safe to reopen once more, but now we want to know when exactly we’ll get back into the best club in town.

The drama series, from Katori Hall, has gradually amassed a fervent following on Starz thanks to its LGBTQ+ storytelling and characters. It follows the dancers and staff of a nightclub in Mississippi called Pynk – keeping the place open isn’t easy, but everyone who steps through the venue is touched by it in some way.

We’re no different, completely invested in the thriller series and its wonderful actors. But when is the P-Valley season 3 release date? Given the last few years, things have to get easier, right? Well, read on to find out.

P-Valley season 3 release date speculation

As of March 2023, we don’t know the P-Valley season 3 release date. The TV series was renewed for more episodes in October 2022, two months after the finale of season 2.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalised communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen,” Katori Hall said about the renewal. “It brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

We don’t have a release window yet, but the first season premiere in June and second in July, so summer 2023 is possible. Watch this space.

P-Valley season 3 cast speculation

One major change in the P-Valley season 3 cast is the departure of Elarica Johnson. After the events of season 2, where her character Autumn Night decides to move away from Chucalissa, she will remain out of the story.

Otherwise, the main players should be intact.

We expect the P-Valley season 3 cast to be:

Brandee Evans as Mercedes Woodbine

Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn Harris/Miss Mississippi

Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford Sayles

Skyler Joy as Gidget

Parker Sawyers as Andre Watkins

Dan J Johnson as Corbin Kyle

Tyler Lepley as Diamond

J Alphonse Nicholson as LaMarques/Lil Murda

Harriett D. Foy as Patrice Woodbine

Morocco Omari as Big L

Dominic DeVore as Duffy

Jordan M. Cox as Derrick Wright

Psalms Salazar as Whisper

P-Valley season 3 plot speculation

The P-Valley season 3 plot should focus on Uncle Clifford and Mercedes. Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda have taken their relationship to the next level, going public with their love, while Mercedes has to grapple with retiring from the Pynk.

P-Valley season 2 has started floating the idea that everyone moves on from the Pynk in some shape or form. The club was vital from them all at one point or another, but eventually they have to decide the next step for themselves.

Maybe we’ll see more of that, or perhaps they’ll all double down efforts to keep the club open. We’ll have to wait and see – we’ll keep you posted on when you should be waiting by the doors.

