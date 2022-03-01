Outlander star Sam Heughan says there is “no truth” to James Bond rumours

The hit romance series Outlander returns to our screens on March 6, 2022, after a long wait for season 6, with many fans excited to see what drama awaits Jamie Fraser and his family this time around. The leading man of the Outlander TV series, Sam Heughan, is fast becoming hot property in the entertainment industry, but he says there is “no truth” to rumours that he may be the next James Bond.

In an interview with The Digital Fix recently, while promoting the forthcoming season 6 of Outlander, Heughan was asked about the speculation that he is one of the favourites to take on the iconic 007 mantle, but insists he doesn’t know where the rumours have come from.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect any actor to openly admit to any ongoing discussions linking them to such a big role. However, Heughan did acknowledge that the rumours are nice to hear, and admitted he did audition for the famous role in the past and has talked about taking on Her Majesty’s Secret Service before.

“I’m not sure who started that rumour, but I mean, it is a nice one,” Heughan says. “I think any British actor, or any actor really, would love to play that part. It’s no secret that I’ve talked about it, or at least that I auditioned for it years ago. But who knows? There’s no truth to it at the moment,” he adds.

Despite the most recent James Bond movie, No Time to Die, being less than a year old now, there is already mounting speculation as to who will fulfil the role next. Indeed, the James Bond producers have spoken quite openly about their desire to have a female director at the helm for 007’s next mission.

If Sam Heughan does want the role, he has quite the fight on his hands, with many big names being thrown around, including everyone from Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, of all people!

However, we know that typically James Bond is played by a British actor, and generally speaking someone who may not quite be an A-lister. Despite his massive Outlander following, Heughan would certainly fit the bill in this respect.

Heughan even told us that he would “love to be involved in something big,” and that he is “ready” to join a franchise, if the offer becomes available. Perhaps his denial of the rumours are just the first sign that he would be a very good spy!

Season 6 of Outlander premieres on streaming service Prime Video on March 6, 2022. You can watch the previous five seasons of Outlander, plus the upcoming sixth season, with a subscription to Prime Video.