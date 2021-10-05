Daniel Craig thinks Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp should be the new James Bond

Now that Daniel Craig’s drank his last martini and sailed off into the sunset, people are already starting to speculate – who will be the next James Bond? Could it be Idris Elba, might it be Tom Hardy, would they consider a woman in the role?

Well, he may have handed back his license to kill, but Craig’s suggested a somewhat left-field choice for his successor, or should that be ‘left-football-field’ choice… no, I’ve never willingly watched football how did you know? In an interview with Sky Sports, Craig was asked whether he thought Liverpool Football Club manager Jurgen Klopp would make a good James Bond.

Being a die-hard Liverpool fan, Craig said that yes, the man who’s led his team to Premiership glory would be a great Bond. “I mean, I worship him, so yes. I mean, I’ve been lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, and you just want to follow him,” the spy movie star explained. “There’s a couple of people I’ve met over the years like that – the other one’s Alex Ferguson, but I shouldn’t really mention him. [Klopp’s] a leader, and he’s way beyond James Bond really.”

So there we have it, Craig would like to see Klopp play Bond but also thinks he’d be wasting his talents as an international man of mystery. While Craig seems relatively keen on having a football coach take over as Bond, he’s less keen on seeing a woman in the role.

"Do you think Jurgen Klopp would make a good James Bond?!" 🤣 Jamie Carragher speaks to 007, aka Daniel Craig as the latest Bond movie No Time to Die is released in cinemas 🎬 pic.twitter.com/uxVpEl1OJD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 1, 2021

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” Craig told the Radio Times when asked about the possibility of a female Bond. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

If you can’t get enough international espionage and general thrills, then No Time To Die is in cinemas now, or you check out our list of the best thriller movies of all time.