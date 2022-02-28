How to watch Outlander season 6 – can I stream the latest season of the romance series?

Can you stream Outlander season 6? Good news folks, the long ‘droughtlander’ wait is almost over! The hit romance series looks set to delve deeper into the vast Outlander lore as season 6 draws nearer, and there are plenty of questions to be answered with this latest instalment.

The historical time travel TV series, which sees Jamie and Claire Fraser time-hopping back and forth through different periods of history, has become one of the most popular drama series of recent years, since it first aired in 2014. Starring Sam Heughan, Belfast actor Catriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, Outlander is the topic of much speculation and discussion among fans, and many hearts could well be broken as season 6 of the show heads to our screens, promising lots of the usual drama and emotional moments.

Will the Fraser family finally be able to enjoy some peace and happiness? Which period of history will they travel to next? And, will the intense events of the season 5 finale come back to haunt them in season 6? To answer these questions, you’ll have to tune in to the show, but where can you stream Outlander season 6? And, when does it air?

where can I watch outlander season 6?

Outlander is an exclusive Prime Video production, so season 6 will be available on the streaming service, and you can catch the first episode on March 6, 2022 at 9pm in the US. UK audiences will have to stay awake until 2am on March 7 if they want to watch the opening of season 6 as soon as it lands.

Either way, as long as you have a Prime Video subscription, you’ll be able to watch the events of season 6 unfold each week, as well as catching up on anything you missed from the first five seasons.

The complete Outlander season 6 schedule is:

Episode 1, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on March 6, or 02:00 GMT on March 7

Episode 2, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on March 13, or 02:00 GMT on March 14

Episode 3, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on March 20, or 02:00 GMT on March 21

Episode 4, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on March 27, or 02:00 GMT on March 28

Episode 5, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on April 3, or 02:00 GMT on April 4

Episode 6, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on April 10, or 02:00 GMT on April 11

Episode 7, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on April 17, or 02:00 GMT on April 18

Episode 8, Prime Video at 21:00 PT/ET on April 24, or 02:00 GMT on April 25

when can i watch outlander season 6?

The new season premieres on Prime Video on March 6, 2022. That’s just the first episode though, so unfortunately you won’t be able to binge the whole of season 6 in one go. You’ll have to come back on a weekly for your latest Fraser fix across all eight episodes of season 6 if you want to see what happens to Jamie and his clan.

