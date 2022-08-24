Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date? In March 2022, TV fans were gifted with a brand-new pirate-themed comedy series from David Jenkins– Our Flag Means Death. So far in the show, we’ve seen Krakens, seaworthy romances, and some good old-fashioned cases of scurvy. We also got a nail-biting cliff-hanger that had pirate fans screaming for more.

Set in 1717, during the golden age of piracy, Our Flag Means Death follows the adventures of Stede Bonnet, a noble who abandons’ his family and life of comfort for the high seas. However, he isn’t exactly a natural when it comes to swashbuckling, resulting in an unruly crew, run-ins with naval warships and finally crossing paths with the notorious pirate Blackbeard – played by Taika Waititi.

Luckily Blackbeard takes a shine to Stede, and the two bond and eventually fall in love. However, love isn’t easy, and season one of Our Flag Means Death ended with some heartbreak and tons of misunderstandings. Understandably, fans want to know what happens next to Blackbeard and Stede in the TV series, and The Digital Fix is here to help. Here is everything you need to know a From the Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date speculation

Bad news, ye scallywags, we don’t know the Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date. Thankfully a second series definitely is on the way.

The official HBO Max Twitter account shared the renewal news in 2022, posting a short clip along with the following caption: “Season 2 is officially setting sail”.

King of comedy: Taikia Waititi movies ranked

The comedy series is expected to be dropping sometime in 2023. Still, unfortunately, we just don’t have any firm confirmation on when the new season of the hit series will be sailing to our small screens exactly.

In June, 2022, Waititi told Collider that the crew plan to begin production of the next instalment in October, so hopefully – if filming stays on course as scheduled – Our Flag Means Death season 2 will come out; in the first half of 2023, fingers crossed!

We’ll keep you posted as more developments head our way!

Our Flag Means Death season 2 plot speculation

So what is next for the gentleman pirate? Well, sadly, there is no official synopsis for Our Flag Means Death season 2. But, thanks to all the cliff-hangers left from season 1, we can begin to guess what the new instalment will be about.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death left us with plenty of questions that need answering and emotional story threads that need tying up. After multiple adventures, Stede and Blackbeard narrowly escaped from the law of the king.

Love hurts: Best romance movies

Blackbeard and Stede admitted their love for one another, but due to some unfortunate circumstances, were separated. Blackbeard believing he was abandoned, went back to the dark pirate side, turning into a scary tyrant.

The season ended with Blackbeard marooning half of Stede’s crew and embarking on the seven seas with a broken heart. While all this was happening, Stede was back ‘home’ with his wife, who had already picked up a lover and wasn’t too pleased to see him return.

A new adventure: Best sci-fi series

While his ‘widow’ tries to assassinate him, Stede finally sets her down for a heart-to-heart, and the two help him realise his true calling – a life on the sea and how deeply he loved Blackbeard.

Stede and his wife fake his death, and the gentleman sets sail on the sea once again. Luckily for the stranded crewmates we mentioned earlier, Stede arrives to their rescue before they resort to cannibalism.

Our Flag Means Death season 2, will obviously see Blackbeard and Stede reunite at some point. “The show is the relationship,” Jenkins explained to Decider.

“So, we end in a place where there is this breakup. What happens after a breakup between these two people who, one’s realised he’s in love, and the other one is hurt in a way that he’s never been hurt before? What does that do to each of them in an action, pirate world with them trying to find each other again?”

Love triangles: Best rom-coms

It’s unclear how this reunion will turn out, considering Blackbeard still believes that Stede abandoned him, and he is suffering through a broken heart in a pretty violent way… let’s all pray for Stede’s safety. We also can’t imagine Izzy, Blackbeard’s righthand, taking too kindly to Stede returning, given his feelings for his captain.

In an interview with the Verge, Jenkins said: “I think Izzy’s deeply in love with Blackbeard, and it’s a very dysfunctional kind of love, and he’s like the jilted spouse who’s losing his man to fucking Stede Bonnet, and he can’t believe this is happening.” So, we imagine Izzy will be looking to kill Stede again as soon as he can.

Binge-worthy: Best Netflix series

We also have to see how Stede actually rescues his crew and how they manage to get a new ship while avoiding all their enemies. Although we don’t have any clear plotlines for season 2, it seems that the love story between Blackbeard and Stede will once again be the main focus of the series – and we can’t wait to see how their relationship unfolds.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast

Luckily, it looks like most of the main crew will be back for Our Flag Means Death season 2. That means Rhys Darby will return as Stede Bonnet, and Taika Waititi will be back as Edward Teach – aka Blackbeard.

We can also expect the regular crew members, such as Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel Buttons and Samson Kayo as the reliable Oluwande Boodhari, to appear once again. On the enemy front, Con O’Neill will be back as Izzy, whispering in Blackbeard’s ears, and we are betting Leslie Jones will make a reprisal as Spanish Jackie, the most powerful pirate captain with her 19 husbands.

Sail the seven seas: Best adventure movies

Nathan Foad, despite being thrown overboard by Blackbeard in season 1, is also expected to return at some point as Lucius Spriggs. So we are curious to see how the pirate was saved and what he is up to in the new instalment.

Here is the expected cast list for Our Flag Means Death season 2:

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Vico Ortiz as Jim

Con O’ Neil as Izzy

Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Kristian Nairn as We John Feeney

Nat Faxon as The Swede

Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie

Nathan Foad as Lucius Spriggs

Someone who is not returning to the series is Guz Khan, who played Blackbeard’s crewmate in season 1. The actor took to Twitter to share the news that his character won’t be in the new pirate outing for various production and industry reasons.

Laugh out loud: Best comedy series

Currently, it is unclear if we will see some new supporting cast or if, like Khan, the already established ensemble is getting significantly smaller this time around.

We will keep you posted as soon as more casting news heads our way. In the meantime, here are our guides to The Great season 3, and The Gilded Age season 2.