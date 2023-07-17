Is Oppenheimer in 3D? What formats can I watch the new movie in?

What formats can I watch Oppenheimer in? Christopher Nolan is the epitome of perfectionism. He’s the kind of filmmaker who needs all of his movies to exist at the peak of their visual possibilities, utilizing the best available technology.

Oppenheimer is no different, already ranking among the most exciting new movies heading to cinemas this year. Fans will be hoping it ends up as one of the best Christopher Nolan movies, and one of the best directors in Hollywood today has pulled out all the stops to make the tale of the atomic bomb a visual spectacular as well as an intense character study.

So with that in mind, let’s look at the formats in which you can watch what will likely be one of the year’s best movies when the Oppenheimer release date arrives. Is Oppenheimer in 3D and which other formats can you experience the movie in?

Is Oppenheimer in 3D?

Oppenheimer will not be screening in 3D, as Christopher Nolan is not a fan of the format.

Christopher Nolan has always resisted the idea of 3D post-conversion, and didn’t even do it when he made three Batman movies in order at the height of the 3D craze in the late-2000s and early part of the 2010s.

He confessed that post-conversion tests for Inception went well, but said they’d never have the time to do it to the standard he would want. Kudos to him for sticking to his guns.

What formats can I watch Oppenheimer in?

Oppenheimer will be available to watch in IMAX, as well as other “premium large format” (PLF) cinema screens worldwide.

The director has long been a cheerleader for IMAX, and that’s very much the flagship portion of the Oppenheimer release. There’s the ultimate IMAX 70mm presentation, which is only available in the most high-tech theaters, as well as plenty of other IMAX options, including advanced, laser-projected prints.

Oppenheimer is also available via the various PLF experiences that are exclusive to different theater chains. These include Regal RPX and Cinemark XD in the USA, as well as Showcase XPlus and Screen X at Cineworld in the UK. There’s usually an X in their name somewhere.

Fear not, though, because Nolan said the movie has been optimized to look wonderful in every possible format, with the help of his current cinematographer of choice, Hoyte van Hoytema. But Nolan does have a favorite format…

What is the best format to watch Oppenheimer in?

Christopher Nolan would prefer people to watch Oppenheimer in its lavish IMAX 70mm format, but very few cinemas are capable of projecting it in that way.

There are only 25 cinemas in North America, and just three in the UK, that can deliver the full 70mm IMAX experience. So you’ll have to search hard, and shell out plenty of cash, in order to view the film in the director’s ideal way. Is Nolan worth it?

