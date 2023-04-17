Only Murders season 3 isn’t bringing back one of the best characters

With the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date fast approaching, we’re keeping a firm eye on who exactly we’re gearing up to see return and come on board to the hit comedy series.

The Disney Plus show follows a trio of residents (and true crime podcast fans) in an Upper West Side apartment building, who became embroiled in a true crime enigma of their own when a fellow resident is murdered.

The TV series not only takes a page out of some of the best detective movies‘s books, but also includes the comedic talents of some of the best actors of all time. So we were sad to hear that one of our favourite cast members wouldn’t be returning to season three.

In the first season of the thriller series, Lane plays Teddy Dimas, a deli-chain owner and another resident of the Arconia building in New York. He was also the focal point of the season’s shocking twist, in which he was revealed to not only be a major sponsor for the show’s fictional true crime podcast, but also the main suspect as well.