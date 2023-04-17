Only Murders season 3 isn’t bringing back one of the best characters

With the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date fast approaching, we’re keeping a firm eye on who exactly we’re gearing up to see return and come on board to the hit comedy series.
The Disney Plus show follows a trio of residents (and true crime podcast fans) in an Upper West Side apartment building, who became embroiled in a true crime enigma of their own when a fellow resident is murdered.
The TV series not only takes a page out of some of the best detective movies‘s books, but also includes the comedic talents of some of the best actors of all time. So we were sad to hear that one of our favourite cast members wouldn’t be returning to season three.
In the first season of the thriller series, Lane plays Teddy Dimas, a deli-chain owner and another resident of the Arconia building in New York. He was also the focal point of the season’s shocking twist, in which he was revealed to not only be a major sponsor for the show’s fictional true crime podcast, but also the main suspect as well.
Lane, who also appeared in a few episodes of the second season, is currently promoting Ari Aster’s new movie, Beau is Afraid. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Lane confirmed that sadly, he won’t be showing up in the upcoming continuation.
“Only Meryl in the building,” Lane said, making reference to the highly-anticipated addition of Streep in season 3 when asked if he would be showing up. “Well, no, I am not. I’ve been doing a play, so I’ve not been able to be a part of it. But my character is probably in jail by now, so I don’t… Maybe in a future season.”
It’s sad news for fans, who grew to love Lane’s memorable portrayal of Teddy, and who had hoped he might be a recurring character in the mystery series. That said, it doesn’t make us any less excited.
