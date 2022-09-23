When is Only Murders in the Building season 3 out? For two seasons, our favourite amateur detectives have been able to track down the killers of the Arconia. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel were set for retirement in the comedy series, but the job of a true crime podcast is never done.

Another strange, unexplainable killing lands on their doorstep in the last episodes of season 2, and just like that, we’re all eagerly waiting for the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date. C0-created by Martin and John Hoffman, the TV series has become one of the highlights of streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus.

What started as a simple whodunnit has become this lovely discussion on life, death, love, and what it takes to succeed on Broadway. That last part is really just Oliver, but still, he’s had quite the career! We’ve scoped out everyone involved to bring you the inside scoop on when more episodes might emerge, and who could be the next prime suspect.

Only Murders In the Building season 3 release date speculation

It’s unknown when Only Murders in the Building season 3 will come out, but we do know it’s happening. A third season was confirmed in July 2022, midway through the second.

Going by previous premieres, Martin, Short, and Gomez could return to Disney Plus and Hulu summer 2023. The first season began in August 2021, and the second in June 2022. But that’s just our speculation for now. We’ll keep you informed!

Is there an Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer?

No, Only Murders in the Building season 3 doesn’t have a trailer yet. We likely won’t get one until sometime early 2023, when filming is either finished or most of the way done.

If you’re eager for more on the mysterious murders in the Arconia, you can check out episodes of One Killer Question, the official Only Murders aftershow. They speak to the killer themselves in the finale of season 2, and it’s a scream!

What will happen in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 plot?

Thanks to the cliffhanger ending of Only Murders in the Building season 2, we know exactly what season 3 will cover. The lead actor in Oliver’s new play, Ben Glenroy, played by the inimitable Marvel movie star Paul Rudd, passes away on stage, and it’s up to our chart-topping sleuths to find out why.

The usual relationship and family subplots will intermingle with this, of course. We should learn more about each of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s pasts, as well as see them attempt to find love once again. Still, the most important question will always be: who’s the killer?

Who will be in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast?

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez will all return for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Despite trying to retire from podcasting at the end of the second season, they’re about to be dragged back in by another strange, mysterious death.

The victim is actually one of the main new stars, none other than Paul Rudd. He’ll be a series regular for season 3. At time of writing, he’s the only big new name attached, but given the caliber of guest stars thus far, expect more to come.

Where can you watch Only Murders in the Building season 3?

You’ll be able to find Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus if you’re in the UK. These are the same services the previous two seasons are available one.

Convenient if you want to catch up! If you’d like more laughs, check out our guide to Ted Lasso season 3, and for something on more mysterious side, here’s our guide to Lupin season 3.